[News Today] Yoon leaves pres. residence on Friday

입력 2025.04.11 (16:54)

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the presidential residence in Hannam-dong at
5 p.m. this afternoon. This comes exactly one week after the Constitutional Court's ruling to remove him from office.

[REPORT]
A fully loaded truck exits the front gate of the presidential residence.

On Thursday, the area was busy all day with moving trucks going back and forth.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is moving out of the residence at 5 p.m. Friday, one week after the Constitutional Court ruled to remove him from office.

He moved into the property in early November 2022 and lived there for two years and five months.

He reportedly decided to move on a weekday afternoon to minimize public inconvenience and ensure security, because Seocho-dong, Seoul where Yoon's private residence is located, is quite a busy area.

Yoon's former senior aides said they would go to see him off at the presidential residence.

The Presidential Security Service says there will be no issues with Yoon's security, because the PSS already has experience in protecting him during the first six months of his term, when he commuted from his private residence in Seocho-dong.

The security team consists of 40 to 60 people. The number will depend on the circumstances. Additional security personnel is to be deployed on Friday during Yoon's move.

Police are controlling traffic and ramping up security near his private residence during the move.

Yoon is also taking his 11 pets that resided at the presidential residence with him. Because of the large number of pets, he will first move to his apartment in Seocho-dong, but will later consider relocating to a detached house.

After moving to his apartment, Yoon will have to appear in court to be tried on insurrection charges. He will receive security protection services provided to former presidents.

All eyes are on his political influence on the upcoming presidential election.

공지·정정

