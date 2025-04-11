[News Today] Demonstration of ballot procedure

[LEAD]

With the 21st presidential election just around the corner, the National Election Commission opened its doors to the public, holding a full demonstration of how votes are cast and counted. The demonstration aimed to restore trust amid lingering fraud suspicions, but tensions rose as some raised concerns over hacking and manipulation.



[REPORT]

Ahead of the presidential election, the National Election Commission held a public demonstration to lay out the voting and ballot counting procedures.



The agency unveiled the full process as is, from the early voting stage to ballot counting on election day.



Nat'l Election Commission official /

I'll explain the early voting stage. First, identity confirmation, voter IDs are scanned.



Lawyers who have been raising allegations of election irregularities also attended the event. They made their case, suggesting suspicions on poor election management.



Attendee /

How can you prove if someone breaks the seal open?



Nat'l Election Commission official /

Look, it's all signed, the signature is here.



But the NEC argued that election fraud claims such as tampering with the registry as suggested by some is realistically impossible.



Nat'l Election Commission official /

Communication networks exclusive to the election can't be accessed from outside.



But tempers flared as accusations were continuously raised.



Attendee /

That connection was suspended for 12 hours in the latest by-election. The time can be stopped and manipulated.



Kim Yong-bin / Secretary general, Nat'l Election Commission

If you can't even believe Surveillance camera footage, there's no convincing you. We are taking utmost measures to protect the integrity of ballot boxes.



The NEC actively refuted the allegations and pledged to exert best efforts to defuse public misgivings.



Kim Yong-bin / Secretary general, Nat'l Election Commission

As the public are wary of various allegations, this session is to showcase our resolve to carry out the election with all-out effort.



Alongside manual ballot count verification, the commission has also decided to disclose around the clock, 24-hour surveillance camera footage at locations where early voting ballot boxes are kept.