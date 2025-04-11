[News Today] ‘Non-tariff barriers’ under review

[LEAD]

The world is still shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of worldwide tariffs, including South Korea. Acting President Han Duck-soo says he’ll use the 90-day grace period to move negotiations forward and ease tariff burdens. He’s currently reviewing South Korea’s options. One of them is easing non-tariff barriers.



[REPORT]

Acting President Han Duck-soo said he would advance the negotiation on America's reciprocal tariffs which have been deferred for ninety days.



As one of the bargaining chips, the acting president mentioned the easing of 'non-tariff barriers' which the second Trump administration had taken issue with.



He said that relaxing non-tariff barriers would be beneficial to not only the United States, but also for South Korea.



Han Duck-soo / Acting President

It helps Korean businesses as well as foreign ones. I ask the ministers in charge of various regulations to make special efforts.



In a trade report published last month, the U.S. pointed out the 'offset system' that demands technology transfers when purchasing foreign-made weapons, import restriction on U.S. beef, and digital regulations disadvantageous to American tech companies as Korea's 'non-tariff barriers'.



Since the industrial protection system is going to be adjusted, the government plans to discuss cautiously considering the potential impact on local industries.



It is speculated that regulations that are already underway such as the restrictions on the monopoly of large platform companies may be suspended.



Reciprocal tariffs have been deferred but the Trump administration's pressure on defense cost sharing has continued for two straight days.



Donald Trump / U.S. President

One of the things we discussed that's unrelated to trade but I think will make it part of it because it makes sense. It'd be nice to wrap it all up in one package for each country.



Meanwhile, President Trump signed an executive order for the reconstruction of U.S. shipbuilding industry, giving momentum to bilateral cooperation with Korea in that sector.



A high-ranking Korean official said that the government would negotiate to maximize the country's interests while monitoring other countries' cases.