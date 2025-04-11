News Today

[News Today] Avian flu vaccine insufficient

입력 2025.04.11 (16:54) 수정 2025.04.11 (17:08)

[LEAD]
Avian influenza is no longer just a concern for poultry farms. As the virus spreads rapidly across the globe, we’re now seeing a sharp rise in human infections as well. The situation has become serious enough that health experts are warning of the possibility of a second pandemic. Despite the growing risk, it turns out that the domestically developed vaccines still haven't been proven effective.

[REPORT]
The U.S. and Mexico have recently confirmed deaths due to human infection of the avian influenza.

One death was recorded out of sixty-six confirmed AI cases in the U.S. last year, and one three-year-old child died in Mexico recently.

Most of the cases are presumed to have been infected by coming in contact with dairy cows and mammals. The infected people are assumed to have been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus.

The same virus is being detected in local mammals such as domesticated cats and wildcats.

Jee Young-mee / Commissioner, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (Jan.)
It strongly indicates that human infection, transmission and a possible pandemic of avian influenza could occur at any time.

When the likelihood of a second pandemic was raised, the Korean government promised last year to stock up on local and foreign-made vaccines.

The only domestic H5N1 vaccine was produced by a local pharmaceutical company and approved ten years ago.

At the time, the vaccine was developed based on the virus that had spread in the early 2000s.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in its reply to the National Assembly that "There have been no reports proving the given vaccine's efficacy against the avian influenza currently prevailing overseas."

Foreign-made vaccines should be examined as an alternative but there's no budget for it.

The KDCA requested a vaccine budget of seven billion won, roughly 4.8 million U.S. dollars, last year but the National Assembly cut all of it.

Prof. Kim Woo-joo / Vaccine Innovation Center, Korea Univ.
We realized vaccines' importance during pandemic but must have forgotten. Vaccines reduce casualties without negative effects of social distancing.

The World Health Organization has stated that the fatality rate of the H5N1 virus' human infections is nearly 50%.

