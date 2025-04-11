News Today

[News Today] Ent. agency involved in stock rigging

입력 2025.04.11 (16:54)

[LEAD]
Signs of stock manipulation have been detected at an online education company listed on the KOSDAQ. Police have launched an investigation into a group believed to have orchestrated the stock movement. Suspicions are spreading even further, with allegations that a well-known entertainment agency may also be involved.

[REPORT]
A company in Seoul providing English education services. The brand is fairly well known and the firm is even listed on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ.

This is their stock price flow from three years ago.

The share price that lingered in the 1000 won range, about 70 cents, rises sharply from the month of July. It surpasses 10-thousand won or six dollars 90 cents mark, by April.

The price jumped nearly seven fold in a matter of nine months. Then selloff erupted on a specific day and the price began to plunge, returning to its earlier level in just two months.

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit under the Financial Services Commission notified police that it suspects stock price manipulation. Signs of unusual trading sentiment were also detected by the Korea Exchange.

Police then identified accounts and owners suspected to be involved in the manipulation.

Acquaintance of person accused of stock manipulation / (VOICE MODIFIED)
As far as I know, authorities already received related accounts. I knew of the accounts and saw what happened at the time.

Police are tracking down related stock accounts and flow of the profit made.

This education company in question has a unique governance structure. Its largest shareholder with over 50% stake in the firm is an investment enterprise.

Two entities invested in this enterprise in a 50:50 ratio.One of them is an entertainment agency.
One-person agency set up by a famous celebrity who has been mired in controversies in recent days.

When asked by KBS whether it knew of stock manipulation allegations, the agency denied any involvement in interfering with the company's share price.

