[News Today]New film warns of future with AI

[LEAD]
This week at the box office, films with unique themes are drawing attention. From Lost,
a mystery film about the strange journey of a perpetrator’s son and a victim’s daughter,
to Galatea, a sci-fi film set in a future where the line between humans and artificial intelligence has blurred. Here's more.

[REPORT]
"(What about that student?) Dropped out shortly after that incident."

Tae-hwa, a clay shooter, receives a lung transplant from his father, who had concealed a dead body after a hit-and-run.

"(Who are you?) The body concealment case in Hyangnam, my father did it."

Tormented by guilt, Tae-hwa sets out to find the victim's daughter. He eventually finds her devastated and tries to make amends for his father's crime.

"(It was your father who committed murder. Why do you care?) I don't know."

It's a story of twisted destinies of the perpetrator's son and the victim's daughter.

Lee Soo-hyuk / Role of Tae-hwa
In reality, all of us deal with some kind of pain. My character depicts it naturally.

Ha Yoon-kyung / Role of Mi-ji
The sense of guilt is a common human emotion. This movie makes viewers ask themselves what choice they would make in this situation and how they would respond.
"Mom, I need some money. (How much?) A hundred million won."

A son demands a large sum of money from his elderly mother with dementia.

"(I'm an AI.) Then where's Yeon-kyung now?"

A life-like AI that looks exactly like an ex-girlfriend,

"So you were not designed for me."

It's an acute depiction of how human-like AIs can impact people's lives in big and small ways.

Lee Yo-won / Role of woman trying to protect abandoned AI
It's about an imaginary dark side of AI that could become a reality in the future. It could be even more scary than ghosts.

Kang Chan-hee / Role of phishing AI
It shows how AI can evolve to become part of people's lives and how we can prepare for it in advance.


