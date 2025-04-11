[News Today]New film warns of future with AI
입력 2025.04.11 (16:55) 수정 2025.04.11 (16:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
This week at the box office, films with unique themes are drawing attention. From Lost,
a mystery film about the strange journey of a perpetrator’s son and a victim’s daughter,
to Galatea, a sci-fi film set in a future where the line between humans and artificial intelligence has blurred. Here's more.
[REPORT]
"(What about that student?) Dropped out shortly after that incident."
Tae-hwa, a clay shooter, receives a lung transplant from his father, who had concealed a dead body after a hit-and-run.
"(Who are you?) The body concealment case in Hyangnam, my father did it."
Tormented by guilt, Tae-hwa sets out to find the victim's daughter. He eventually finds her devastated and tries to make amends for his father's crime.
"(It was your father who committed murder. Why do you care?) I don't know."
It's a story of twisted destinies of the perpetrator's son and the victim's daughter.
Lee Soo-hyuk / Role of Tae-hwa
In reality, all of us deal with some kind of pain. My character depicts it naturally.
Ha Yoon-kyung / Role of Mi-ji
The sense of guilt is a common human emotion. This movie makes viewers ask themselves what choice they would make in this situation and how they would respond.
===============
"Mom, I need some money. (How much?) A hundred million won."
A son demands a large sum of money from his elderly mother with dementia.
"(I'm an AI.) Then where's Yeon-kyung now?"
A life-like AI that looks exactly like an ex-girlfriend,
"So you were not designed for me."
It's an acute depiction of how human-like AIs can impact people's lives in big and small ways.
Lee Yo-won / Role of woman trying to protect abandoned AI
It's about an imaginary dark side of AI that could become a reality in the future. It could be even more scary than ghosts.
Kang Chan-hee / Role of phishing AI
It shows how AI can evolve to become part of people's lives and how we can prepare for it in advance.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today]New film warns of future with AI
-
- 입력 2025-04-11 16:55:00
- 수정2025-04-11 16:56:34
[LEAD]
This week at the box office, films with unique themes are drawing attention. From Lost,
a mystery film about the strange journey of a perpetrator’s son and a victim’s daughter,
to Galatea, a sci-fi film set in a future where the line between humans and artificial intelligence has blurred. Here's more.
[REPORT]
"(What about that student?) Dropped out shortly after that incident."
Tae-hwa, a clay shooter, receives a lung transplant from his father, who had concealed a dead body after a hit-and-run.
"(Who are you?) The body concealment case in Hyangnam, my father did it."
Tormented by guilt, Tae-hwa sets out to find the victim's daughter. He eventually finds her devastated and tries to make amends for his father's crime.
"(It was your father who committed murder. Why do you care?) I don't know."
It's a story of twisted destinies of the perpetrator's son and the victim's daughter.
Lee Soo-hyuk / Role of Tae-hwa
In reality, all of us deal with some kind of pain. My character depicts it naturally.
Ha Yoon-kyung / Role of Mi-ji
The sense of guilt is a common human emotion. This movie makes viewers ask themselves what choice they would make in this situation and how they would respond.
===============
"Mom, I need some money. (How much?) A hundred million won."
A son demands a large sum of money from his elderly mother with dementia.
"(I'm an AI.) Then where's Yeon-kyung now?"
A life-like AI that looks exactly like an ex-girlfriend,
"So you were not designed for me."
It's an acute depiction of how human-like AIs can impact people's lives in big and small ways.
Lee Yo-won / Role of woman trying to protect abandoned AI
It's about an imaginary dark side of AI that could become a reality in the future. It could be even more scary than ghosts.
Kang Chan-hee / Role of phishing AI
It shows how AI can evolve to become part of people's lives and how we can prepare for it in advance.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.