[News Today] New host of ‘Korean Table’

[LEAD]

KBS's cultural program 'Korean Table' is turning a new page with actor Choi Soo-jong stepping in as its new presenter. He takes over the show from Veteran actor Choi Bul-am. Let's hear from him now.



[REPORT]

Choi Soo-jong / Actor

While Choi Bul-am presented the show in a relaxed way from the standpoint of a father and observer, I will do it as a father or neighbor's brother.



Actor Choi Soo-jong has pledged to do his best as the new presenter of the 'Korean Table'.



The production team of 'Korean Table' held a press conference on Thursday to mark the 700th episode of the show and introduce its new host, Choi Soo-jong.



The actor said he hesitated at first to take over for Choi Bul-am, who had a big presence on the show.



But he decided to accept the offer and is committed to hosting it for many years to come to carry on his predecessor's legacy.



Choi pledged to present the show not only as a father, like Choi Bul-am, but also as an uncle or neighbor.