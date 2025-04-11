Exports at risk in US-China war

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After the United States imposed item-specific and reciprocal tariffs, the 'export performance report' has arrived.



As expected, there is a 'decrease in exports to the U.S.'.



Although the impact remains limited, it is an alarming signal given the overall increase in exports.



Looking at the decrease in exports to the U.S. of automobiles and steel, which have been subjected to item-specific tariffs, this is just the beginning.



Moreover, with the U.S. and China clashing, we could face a direct hit in trade with both countries.



During the first Trump administration, we had painful experiences caught between the two, but this time the crisis is even greater.



Reporter Hanuri has the details.



[Report]



In 2018, China's Huawei smartphones were closely chasing the world's number one, Samsung.



We also benefited from selling key components.



[2020 KBS News: "The semiconductors sold by Samsung and SK to Huawei were around 10 trillion won last year..."]



However, the U.S.-China 'trade war' intervened.



Starting with semiconductors, our total exports at that time fell to levels seen during the financial crisis.



[2020 KBS News: "Exports decreased by more than 10% in 2019."]



At that time, exports to China decreased by 16%, and we thought we could make up for it by targeting the 'vacuum left by China' in the U.S. market, but that only resulted in a mere 0.9% increase.



This impact was not brief at all.



[LG Chem video: "From large home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines."]



The plastic that makes all of these, ABS.



It was a key export product for our petrochemical companies to China….



After the trade war with the U.S., China began to produce it 'on its own', 'in large quantities', and at '20% cheaper' prices.



As a result, last year, Korean companies faced 'deficits'.



[Petrochemical industrial complex employee/voice altered/last year: "It seems like the overall atmosphere has really gone down."]



At that time, the item tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China were 25%.



This time, they are 5 to 6 times that.



[Heo Yoon/Professor at Sogang University Graduate School of International Studies: "The economic growth rate is slowing down significantly, and since we supply components and materials for final products that China exports to the U.S., the impact on us is substantial."]



Cheong In-kyo, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, who returned from negotiations with the U.S., stated that he has established a framework for item-specific tariff negotiations and conveyed our position on mutual tariffs.



This is KBS News, Hanuri.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!