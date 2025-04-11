News 9

Exports at risk in US-China war

입력 2025.04.11 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After the United States imposed item-specific and reciprocal tariffs, the 'export performance report' has arrived.

As expected, there is a 'decrease in exports to the U.S.'.

Although the impact remains limited, it is an alarming signal given the overall increase in exports.

Looking at the decrease in exports to the U.S. of automobiles and steel, which have been subjected to item-specific tariffs, this is just the beginning.

Moreover, with the U.S. and China clashing, we could face a direct hit in trade with both countries.

During the first Trump administration, we had painful experiences caught between the two, but this time the crisis is even greater.

Reporter Hanuri has the details.

[Report]

In 2018, China's Huawei smartphones were closely chasing the world's number one, Samsung.

We also benefited from selling key components.

[2020 KBS News: "The semiconductors sold by Samsung and SK to Huawei were around 10 trillion won last year..."]

However, the U.S.-China 'trade war' intervened.

Starting with semiconductors, our total exports at that time fell to levels seen during the financial crisis.

[2020 KBS News: "Exports decreased by more than 10% in 2019."]

At that time, exports to China decreased by 16%, and we thought we could make up for it by targeting the 'vacuum left by China' in the U.S. market, but that only resulted in a mere 0.9% increase.

This impact was not brief at all.

[LG Chem video: "From large home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines."]

The plastic that makes all of these, ABS.

It was a key export product for our petrochemical companies to China….

After the trade war with the U.S., China began to produce it 'on its own', 'in large quantities', and at '20% cheaper' prices.

As a result, last year, Korean companies faced 'deficits'.

[Petrochemical industrial complex employee/voice altered/last year: "It seems like the overall atmosphere has really gone down."]

At that time, the item tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China were 25%.

This time, they are 5 to 6 times that.

[Heo Yoon/Professor at Sogang University Graduate School of International Studies: "The economic growth rate is slowing down significantly, and since we supply components and materials for final products that China exports to the U.S., the impact on us is substantial."]

Cheong In-kyo, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, who returned from negotiations with the U.S., stated that he has established a framework for item-specific tariff negotiations and conveyed our position on mutual tariffs.

This is KBS News, Hanuri.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Exports at risk in US-China war
    • 입력 2025-04-11 23:53:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

After the United States imposed item-specific and reciprocal tariffs, the 'export performance report' has arrived.

As expected, there is a 'decrease in exports to the U.S.'.

Although the impact remains limited, it is an alarming signal given the overall increase in exports.

Looking at the decrease in exports to the U.S. of automobiles and steel, which have been subjected to item-specific tariffs, this is just the beginning.

Moreover, with the U.S. and China clashing, we could face a direct hit in trade with both countries.

During the first Trump administration, we had painful experiences caught between the two, but this time the crisis is even greater.

Reporter Hanuri has the details.

[Report]

In 2018, China's Huawei smartphones were closely chasing the world's number one, Samsung.

We also benefited from selling key components.

[2020 KBS News: "The semiconductors sold by Samsung and SK to Huawei were around 10 trillion won last year..."]

However, the U.S.-China 'trade war' intervened.

Starting with semiconductors, our total exports at that time fell to levels seen during the financial crisis.

[2020 KBS News: "Exports decreased by more than 10% in 2019."]

At that time, exports to China decreased by 16%, and we thought we could make up for it by targeting the 'vacuum left by China' in the U.S. market, but that only resulted in a mere 0.9% increase.

This impact was not brief at all.

[LG Chem video: "From large home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines."]

The plastic that makes all of these, ABS.

It was a key export product for our petrochemical companies to China….

After the trade war with the U.S., China began to produce it 'on its own', 'in large quantities', and at '20% cheaper' prices.

As a result, last year, Korean companies faced 'deficits'.

[Petrochemical industrial complex employee/voice altered/last year: "It seems like the overall atmosphere has really gone down."]

At that time, the item tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China were 25%.

This time, they are 5 to 6 times that.

[Heo Yoon/Professor at Sogang University Graduate School of International Studies: "The economic growth rate is slowing down significantly, and since we supply components and materials for final products that China exports to the U.S., the impact on us is substantial."]

Cheong In-kyo, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, who returned from negotiations with the U.S., stated that he has established a framework for item-specific tariff negotiations and conveyed our position on mutual tariffs.

This is KBS News, Hanuri.
하누리
하누리 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.