U.S.-China trade war

[Anchor]



The United States has recalibrated its tariff rate on China to 145%.



In response, China has retaliated with a 125% tariff on the U.S.



With such high tariff rates, there are predictions that trade between the two countries could come to a complete halt, while President Trump has expressed his willingness to negotiate with China.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



China has raised the tariff rate on U.S. imports to 125%.



They have also decided to reduce imports of Hollywood films.



President Xi Jinping criticized the U.S., stating, "If you fight against the world, you will isolate yourself," and expressed his determination to respond, saying he is "not afraid of unreasonable oppression."



China's increase of tariffs above 100% is a retaliation following the U.S. recalibrating its tariff rate on China to 145%.



With such tariff rates against each other, trade in goods between the two countries is effectively at a standstill.



However, President Trump praised President Xi Jinping and expressed hope for an agreement.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Since he's been a friend of mine for a long period of time and I think that we'll end up working out something that's very good for both countries."]



Trump avoided giving a direct answer about whether he would extend the 90-day tariff exemption excluding China.



He mentioned that he would watch negotiations with each country, and his reference to security issues alongside tariffs using Japan as an example is something South Korea should pay attention to.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We defend them. But they don't have to defend us. We pay all the money, they don't pay anything."]



The U.S. stock market, which had celebrated the reciprocal tariff exemption the day before, seems to have plummeted today, focusing more on concerns over U.S.-China trade conflicts.



The global economy is fluctuating with just one word from Trump.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



