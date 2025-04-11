Sinansan Line construction collapse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This afternoon (4.11), a collapse occurred at the construction site of the Sinansan Line in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.



Two individuals have been trapped, and rescue operations are underway, with nearby residents evacuated.



First, we go to reporter Bae Ji-hyun for the details.



[Report]



Thick dust filled the air before the ground near the construction site completely collapsed.



["They're working inside right now. Oh my…"]



The soundproof walls collapsed with the road, and the road itself cracked open like an earthquake.



[Kim Tae-il/Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province: "Suddenly, there was a loud bang, and the house shook. Dust came in, and I thought the house was collapsing. I ran out immediately."]



Around 3:10 PM today, a collapse occurred at the Sinansan Line double-track railway construction site in Iljik-dong, Gwangmyeong.



Among the 18 workers, the excavator operator fell and became trapped due to the collapse, and another worker is currently missing.



Signs of a potential collapse were detected 15 hours earlier this morning.



At that time, construction was underway for a 'two-arch' structure, where two lines from Hanyang University and two lines from Siheung City Hall merge, located about 30 meters underground.



However, around 12:30 AM, a report was received by the fire authorities stating, "Cracks have occurred in the central pillar of the tunnel."



In response, police blocked traffic in both directions for a 1km radius as a precaution.



The construction company, POSCO E&C, attempted to reinforce the pillar, but the construction site suddenly collapsed.



[Lee Song-kyu/President of the Safety Professional Association of Korea: "Even if it is a safe construction method, accidents can occur if safety management and construction manuals are not followed. The construction period can be an issue, and there may have been problems with the strength of the materials used during the work."]



The relevant authorities plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident, including any negligence, after the rescue operations are completed.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



