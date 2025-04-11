Shin Ansan Line site collapses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to our reporter at the accident site to find out the current situation.



Min Jeong-hee, the rescue operation is ongoing, right?



Is there any news on additional rescues?



[Reporter]



Well, so far there has been no news of additional rescues.



Two workers are still trapped underground at the collapse site.



One of them, the excavator operator, has been contacted and their location has been identified, so rescue operations are underway.



The other individual is still missing.



It is estimated that the trapped workers are located more than 30 meters underground.



Because of this, it has been difficult to bring heavy machinery into the area, which is delaying the rescue efforts.



Moreover, there are concerns that the forecasted rain tomorrow (Apr. 12) may hinder the rescue operations.



The fire department has stated that they will deploy waterproof tarps, pumps, sandbags, and other flood prevention equipment around the accident site to prepare thoroughly for the rainfall.



[Anchor]



The nearby residents must be quite worried as well. What are their reactions?



[Reporter]



Yes, as you mentioned, the sudden collapse has left the residents of the nearby apartments feeling anxious.



Let's hear directly from them.



[Yoo Young-ok/Resident of Iljik-dong, Gwangmyeong City: "I came out because I was scared. I didn't want to stay at home. (The broadcast from the apartment) has been frequent. It must have been over 20 times. They said it was dangerous and to evacuate. They warned that there might be a secondary collapse."]



Gwangmyeong City has issued evacuation orders to residents of nearby apartments due to concerns about further collapses.



They have advised about 640 households, approximately 2,300 people, to evacuate to the civic gymnasium and local schools.



However, experts on site reported that measurements around the accident site indicate no significant abnormalities.



This has been a report from the Gwangmyeong construction site collapse.



