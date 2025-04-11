News 9

Shin Ansan Line site collapses

입력 2025.04.11 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to our reporter at the accident site to find out the current situation.

Min Jeong-hee, the rescue operation is ongoing, right?

Is there any news on additional rescues?

[Reporter]

Well, so far there has been no news of additional rescues.

Two workers are still trapped underground at the collapse site.

One of them, the excavator operator, has been contacted and their location has been identified, so rescue operations are underway.

The other individual is still missing.

It is estimated that the trapped workers are located more than 30 meters underground.

Because of this, it has been difficult to bring heavy machinery into the area, which is delaying the rescue efforts.

Moreover, there are concerns that the forecasted rain tomorrow (Apr. 12) may hinder the rescue operations.

The fire department has stated that they will deploy waterproof tarps, pumps, sandbags, and other flood prevention equipment around the accident site to prepare thoroughly for the rainfall.

[Anchor]

The nearby residents must be quite worried as well. What are their reactions?

[Reporter]

Yes, as you mentioned, the sudden collapse has left the residents of the nearby apartments feeling anxious.

Let's hear directly from them.

[Yoo Young-ok/Resident of Iljik-dong, Gwangmyeong City: "I came out because I was scared. I didn't want to stay at home. (The broadcast from the apartment) has been frequent. It must have been over 20 times. They said it was dangerous and to evacuate. They warned that there might be a secondary collapse."]

Gwangmyeong City has issued evacuation orders to residents of nearby apartments due to concerns about further collapses.

They have advised about 640 households, approximately 2,300 people, to evacuate to the civic gymnasium and local schools.

However, experts on site reported that measurements around the accident site indicate no significant abnormalities.

This has been a report from the Gwangmyeong construction site collapse.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Shin Ansan Line site collapses
    • 입력 2025-04-11 23:53:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to our reporter at the accident site to find out the current situation.

Min Jeong-hee, the rescue operation is ongoing, right?

Is there any news on additional rescues?

[Reporter]

Well, so far there has been no news of additional rescues.

Two workers are still trapped underground at the collapse site.

One of them, the excavator operator, has been contacted and their location has been identified, so rescue operations are underway.

The other individual is still missing.

It is estimated that the trapped workers are located more than 30 meters underground.

Because of this, it has been difficult to bring heavy machinery into the area, which is delaying the rescue efforts.

Moreover, there are concerns that the forecasted rain tomorrow (Apr. 12) may hinder the rescue operations.

The fire department has stated that they will deploy waterproof tarps, pumps, sandbags, and other flood prevention equipment around the accident site to prepare thoroughly for the rainfall.

[Anchor]

The nearby residents must be quite worried as well. What are their reactions?

[Reporter]

Yes, as you mentioned, the sudden collapse has left the residents of the nearby apartments feeling anxious.

Let's hear directly from them.

[Yoo Young-ok/Resident of Iljik-dong, Gwangmyeong City: "I came out because I was scared. I didn't want to stay at home. (The broadcast from the apartment) has been frequent. It must have been over 20 times. They said it was dangerous and to evacuate. They warned that there might be a secondary collapse."]

Gwangmyeong City has issued evacuation orders to residents of nearby apartments due to concerns about further collapses.

They have advised about 640 households, approximately 2,300 people, to evacuate to the civic gymnasium and local schools.

However, experts on site reported that measurements around the accident site indicate no significant abnormalities.

This has been a report from the Gwangmyeong construction site collapse.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.