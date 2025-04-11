Will Han Deok-soo join the race?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the People Power Party, where there is no clear frontrunner for the presidential election, rumors about the potential candidacy of Acting President Han Duck-soo are emerging daily.



While Han's camp is taking a cautious stance, other candidates are starting to pay attention.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the story.



[Report]



Calls for Acting President Han Duck-soo to run are continuing both inside and outside the party.



[Yang Jeong-moo/Chairman of the Jeonbuk Jeonju Gap Party Committee of the People Power Party: "The candidate who can open the window to the future is none other than Prime Minister Han Duck-soo."]



The news that President Trump inquired about Han's potential candidacy during a phone call has given momentum to the situation.



The leadership of the People Power Party is also responding positively.



They believe it will help generate excitement for the primary and expand voter support.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "It will enhance the convention effect and attract a lot of public interest..."]



Han has drawn a line on the possibility of running, stating, "Don't even mention the presidential election," and "I have never thought about it at all." However, there have been reports of comments suggesting a shift in sentiment.



Around Han, there are statements saying, "It's not a comment made with the intention of running," and "As of now, there is no intention to run," while also expressing concerns about the Democratic Party's monopoly on power.



In some quarters of the party, there are discussions about applying special provisions for the primary to Han.



The existing presidential candidates have also begun to take measures to check Han.



[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe he will perform the role of acting president well...."]



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "It won't be easy to give greater benefits to specific primary candidates."]



The People Power Party stated that if Han registers as a candidate within the timeframe, he can participate in the primary, but they refrained from commenting on the possibility of Han running independently and then unifying with the People Power Party candidate.



[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "The presidential candidate has the authority of the party leader, so (unification) is a matter for that candidate to decide."]



The Democratic Party has sharply criticized the rumors of Han's candidacy, calling it "the ambition of an acting leader."



This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



