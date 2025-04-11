PPP candidates enter race
입력 2025.04.11 (23:53)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Now, let's turn to the People Power Party.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics for the youth, while former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo met with voters in the Yeongnam region.
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, stating that it is a war for the system.
Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.
[Report]
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo is focusing on labor, youth, and livelihood issues.
Today (Apr. 11), he criticized the National Assembly's pension reform plan as a 'bad reform' and sought to embrace the youth.
He also opposed the extension of the retirement age, emphasizing that politics should represent the youth.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe that promising dreams and a future to the youth is the first step of politics."]
Former leader Han Dong-hoon visited Busan and Ulsan.
He emphasized the government's role in the era of trade wars and promised to create a country where the middle class grows together with the industry.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "(Politics and businesses) should work together to ensure that all citizens live well and that we move towards a future of mutual development."]
Five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced her candidacy for the presidential election.
She promised to push for a constitutional amendment for a four-year term system, abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and reform the Election Commission.
She defined this presidential election as a war for the system, a second founding war, and vowed to win.
[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am the only candidate who can defeat the dangerous candidate Lee Jae-myung and save the Republic of Korea. Please help me, Na Kyung-won, to create a great history of victory."]
Next week, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his candidacy, stated that he would "take on a bigger role" and stepped down from his mayoral position, while lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who is targeting public sentiment in Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province for the second day, unveiled his regional development pledges.
Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who has advocated for a complete national primary, criticized the People Power Party's primary method as a public deception.
He stated that by including a clause to prevent reverse selection, they created a poll of their support base rather than a public opinion poll, and he announced that he would make a final decision on his candidacy over the weekend.
This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
Now, let's turn to the People Power Party.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics for the youth, while former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo met with voters in the Yeongnam region.
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, stating that it is a war for the system.
Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.
[Report]
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo is focusing on labor, youth, and livelihood issues.
Today (Apr. 11), he criticized the National Assembly's pension reform plan as a 'bad reform' and sought to embrace the youth.
He also opposed the extension of the retirement age, emphasizing that politics should represent the youth.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe that promising dreams and a future to the youth is the first step of politics."]
Former leader Han Dong-hoon visited Busan and Ulsan.
He emphasized the government's role in the era of trade wars and promised to create a country where the middle class grows together with the industry.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "(Politics and businesses) should work together to ensure that all citizens live well and that we move towards a future of mutual development."]
Five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced her candidacy for the presidential election.
She promised to push for a constitutional amendment for a four-year term system, abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and reform the Election Commission.
She defined this presidential election as a war for the system, a second founding war, and vowed to win.
[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am the only candidate who can defeat the dangerous candidate Lee Jae-myung and save the Republic of Korea. Please help me, Na Kyung-won, to create a great history of victory."]
Next week, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his candidacy, stated that he would "take on a bigger role" and stepped down from his mayoral position, while lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who is targeting public sentiment in Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province for the second day, unveiled his regional development pledges.
Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who has advocated for a complete national primary, criticized the People Power Party's primary method as a public deception.
He stated that by including a clause to prevent reverse selection, they created a poll of their support base rather than a public opinion poll, and he announced that he would make a final decision on his candidacy over the weekend.
This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- PPP candidates enter race
-
- 입력 2025-04-11 23:53:00
[Anchor]
Now, let's turn to the People Power Party.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics for the youth, while former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo met with voters in the Yeongnam region.
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, stating that it is a war for the system.
Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.
[Report]
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo is focusing on labor, youth, and livelihood issues.
Today (Apr. 11), he criticized the National Assembly's pension reform plan as a 'bad reform' and sought to embrace the youth.
He also opposed the extension of the retirement age, emphasizing that politics should represent the youth.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe that promising dreams and a future to the youth is the first step of politics."]
Former leader Han Dong-hoon visited Busan and Ulsan.
He emphasized the government's role in the era of trade wars and promised to create a country where the middle class grows together with the industry.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "(Politics and businesses) should work together to ensure that all citizens live well and that we move towards a future of mutual development."]
Five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced her candidacy for the presidential election.
She promised to push for a constitutional amendment for a four-year term system, abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and reform the Election Commission.
She defined this presidential election as a war for the system, a second founding war, and vowed to win.
[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am the only candidate who can defeat the dangerous candidate Lee Jae-myung and save the Republic of Korea. Please help me, Na Kyung-won, to create a great history of victory."]
Next week, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his candidacy, stated that he would "take on a bigger role" and stepped down from his mayoral position, while lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who is targeting public sentiment in Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province for the second day, unveiled his regional development pledges.
Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who has advocated for a complete national primary, criticized the People Power Party's primary method as a public deception.
He stated that by including a clause to prevent reverse selection, they created a poll of their support base rather than a public opinion poll, and he announced that he would make a final decision on his candidacy over the weekend.
This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
Now, let's turn to the People Power Party.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics for the youth, while former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo met with voters in the Yeongnam region.
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, stating that it is a war for the system.
Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.
[Report]
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo is focusing on labor, youth, and livelihood issues.
Today (Apr. 11), he criticized the National Assembly's pension reform plan as a 'bad reform' and sought to embrace the youth.
He also opposed the extension of the retirement age, emphasizing that politics should represent the youth.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe that promising dreams and a future to the youth is the first step of politics."]
Former leader Han Dong-hoon visited Busan and Ulsan.
He emphasized the government's role in the era of trade wars and promised to create a country where the middle class grows together with the industry.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "(Politics and businesses) should work together to ensure that all citizens live well and that we move towards a future of mutual development."]
Five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced her candidacy for the presidential election.
She promised to push for a constitutional amendment for a four-year term system, abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and reform the Election Commission.
She defined this presidential election as a war for the system, a second founding war, and vowed to win.
[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am the only candidate who can defeat the dangerous candidate Lee Jae-myung and save the Republic of Korea. Please help me, Na Kyung-won, to create a great history of victory."]
Next week, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his candidacy, stated that he would "take on a bigger role" and stepped down from his mayoral position, while lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who is targeting public sentiment in Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province for the second day, unveiled his regional development pledges.
Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who has advocated for a complete national primary, criticized the People Power Party's primary method as a public deception.
He stated that by including a clause to prevent reverse selection, they created a poll of their support base rather than a public opinion poll, and he announced that he would make a final decision on his candidacy over the weekend.
This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
-
-
이유민 기자 toyou@kbs.co.kr이유민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.