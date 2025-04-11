News 9

PPP candidates enter race

입력 2025.04.11 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's turn to the People Power Party.

Former Minister Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics for the youth, while former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo met with voters in the Yeongnam region.

Lawmaker Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, stating that it is a war for the system.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

Former Minister Kim Moon-soo is focusing on labor, youth, and livelihood issues.

Today (Apr. 11), he criticized the National Assembly's pension reform plan as a 'bad reform' and sought to embrace the youth.

He also opposed the extension of the retirement age, emphasizing that politics should represent the youth.

[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe that promising dreams and a future to the youth is the first step of politics."]

Former leader Han Dong-hoon visited Busan and Ulsan.

He emphasized the government's role in the era of trade wars and promised to create a country where the middle class grows together with the industry.

[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "(Politics and businesses) should work together to ensure that all citizens live well and that we move towards a future of mutual development."]

Five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced her candidacy for the presidential election.

She promised to push for a constitutional amendment for a four-year term system, abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and reform the Election Commission.

She defined this presidential election as a war for the system, a second founding war, and vowed to win.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am the only candidate who can defeat the dangerous candidate Lee Jae-myung and save the Republic of Korea. Please help me, Na Kyung-won, to create a great history of victory."]

Next week, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his candidacy, stated that he would "take on a bigger role" and stepped down from his mayoral position, while lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who is targeting public sentiment in Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province for the second day, unveiled his regional development pledges.

Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who has advocated for a complete national primary, criticized the People Power Party's primary method as a public deception.

He stated that by including a clause to prevent reverse selection, they created a poll of their support base rather than a public opinion poll, and he announced that he would make a final decision on his candidacy over the weekend.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP candidates enter race
    • 입력 2025-04-11 23:53:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's turn to the People Power Party.

Former Minister Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics for the youth, while former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo met with voters in the Yeongnam region.

Lawmaker Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, stating that it is a war for the system.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

Former Minister Kim Moon-soo is focusing on labor, youth, and livelihood issues.

Today (Apr. 11), he criticized the National Assembly's pension reform plan as a 'bad reform' and sought to embrace the youth.

He also opposed the extension of the retirement age, emphasizing that politics should represent the youth.

[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe that promising dreams and a future to the youth is the first step of politics."]

Former leader Han Dong-hoon visited Busan and Ulsan.

He emphasized the government's role in the era of trade wars and promised to create a country where the middle class grows together with the industry.

[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "(Politics and businesses) should work together to ensure that all citizens live well and that we move towards a future of mutual development."]

Five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced her candidacy for the presidential election.

She promised to push for a constitutional amendment for a four-year term system, abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and reform the Election Commission.

She defined this presidential election as a war for the system, a second founding war, and vowed to win.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am the only candidate who can defeat the dangerous candidate Lee Jae-myung and save the Republic of Korea. Please help me, Na Kyung-won, to create a great history of victory."]

Next week, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his candidacy, stated that he would "take on a bigger role" and stepped down from his mayoral position, while lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who is targeting public sentiment in Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province for the second day, unveiled his regional development pledges.

Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who has advocated for a complete national primary, criticized the People Power Party's primary method as a public deception.

He stated that by including a clause to prevent reverse selection, they created a poll of their support base rather than a public opinion poll, and he announced that he would make a final decision on his candidacy over the weekend.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.