PPP candidates enter race

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's turn to the People Power Party.



Former Minister Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics for the youth, while former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo met with voters in the Yeongnam region.



Lawmaker Na Kyung-won declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, stating that it is a war for the system.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



Former Minister Kim Moon-soo is focusing on labor, youth, and livelihood issues.



Today (Apr. 11), he criticized the National Assembly's pension reform plan as a 'bad reform' and sought to embrace the youth.



He also opposed the extension of the retirement age, emphasizing that politics should represent the youth.



[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I believe that promising dreams and a future to the youth is the first step of politics."]



Former leader Han Dong-hoon visited Busan and Ulsan.



He emphasized the government's role in the era of trade wars and promised to create a country where the middle class grows together with the industry.



[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "(Politics and businesses) should work together to ensure that all citizens live well and that we move towards a future of mutual development."]



Five-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced her candidacy for the presidential election.



She promised to push for a constitutional amendment for a four-year term system, abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and reform the Election Commission.



She defined this presidential election as a war for the system, a second founding war, and vowed to win.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "I am the only candidate who can defeat the dangerous candidate Lee Jae-myung and save the Republic of Korea. Please help me, Na Kyung-won, to create a great history of victory."]



Next week, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his candidacy, stated that he would "take on a bigger role" and stepped down from his mayoral position, while lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who is targeting public sentiment in Daegu and Gyeongbuk Province for the second day, unveiled his regional development pledges.



Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, who has advocated for a complete national primary, criticized the People Power Party's primary method as a public deception.



He stated that by including a clause to prevent reverse selection, they created a poll of their support base rather than a public opinion poll, and he announced that he would make a final decision on his candidacy over the weekend.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!