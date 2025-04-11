News 9

Chilly weather ahead

입력 2025.04.11 (23:53)

[Anchor]

Today (4.11) was a bright and warm day.

However, starting tomorrow (4.12), contrasting weather is forecasted.

It will rain, and strong winds will make it feel chilly.

Meteorologist Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

Citizens are enjoying the spring atmosphere while strolling along a path filled with spring flowers.

With daytime temperatures in Seoul exceeding 24 degrees, wearing short sleeves felt appropriate.

[Choi Soo-bin/Gyeyang-gu, Incheon: "I was a bit worried that it might be chilly due to the large temperature difference, but the weather is so bright that it seems fine to be out. It feels almost like summer rather than spring...."]

The weather will change significantly over the weekend.

This is due to a low-pressure system approaching from the northwest of the Korean Peninsula.

Another low-pressure system is also approaching from the southern seas, and we will be affected by both low-pressure systems simultaneously.

Rain will start in Jeju Island tomorrow morning and will expand nationwide by the afternoon.

Most of the rain will stop by early Sunday, but some areas will continue to see rain until Monday.

The expected rainfall amounts are up to 30mm in the western metropolitan area and Chungbuk, up to 50mm on the southern coast, and over 100mm in the mountainous regions of Jeju.

Due to the cold air brought by the low-pressure system, temperatures will also drop significantly.

The morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop from 13 degrees tomorrow to 4 degrees on Sunday, a decrease of nearly 10 degrees.

[Lee Sang-jin/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "After the rain stops, on Sunday Apr. 13, cold air will flow in from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop significantly by 2 to 8 degrees below normal, and it will feel chilly with the wind."]

Strong winds will also blow nationwide over the weekend.

With gusts forecasted to exceed 20m per second, sudden changes in wind direction are also expected.

Flights may be canceled, so it is important to check flight information in advance.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

