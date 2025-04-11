News 9

DP decides on primary rules

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has tentatively decided on the rules for the presidential candidate primary.

They have agreed to reflect the results of public opinion polls and party member votes equally, at a 50% ratio each.

Candidates from the dissenting faction are protesting, claiming it is merely a way to support Lee Jae-myung.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

After three days of meetings, the Democratic Party has tentatively decided on the rules for the presidential primary.

They have decided to abolish the electoral college method used in the last two presidential primaries and to adopt a system that combines 50% party member votes and 50% public opinion polls.

[Lee Choon-suak/Chairman/Chairman of the Special Preparatory Committee for Democratic Party Primary Rules: "We have created a proposal that no one would easily accept. I think there will be a lot of criticism."]

Concerns about reverse selection have been raised regarding the electoral college method, with supporters of former DP Leader Lee Jae-myung claiming that he lost to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in the third round of voting in the last primary due to reverse selection.

On the other hand, candidates from the dissenting faction, who have been demanding an expansion of public participation due to the relatively weak support among party members, have protested, calling it 'merely supporting Lee Jae-myung.'

[Ko Young-in/Representative of Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon: "If the result shows an attempt to destroy the public primary under the vague pretext of concerns about reverse selection, we cannot accept it."]

[Kim Doo-kwan/Former Lawmaker/SBS 'Pyeon Sang-wook's News Briefing': "If we decide on a candidate within the entire framework of the Democratic Party and progressive camp, it would be successful, so why are they being so narrow-minded…"]

Lee Jae-myung has stated that he will accept any decision made.

[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader/Democratic Party: "As a player, what can I say about the referee's rules? I will accept any decision."]

The committee plans to finalize the primary rules after discussions with party members tomorrow (4.12).

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

