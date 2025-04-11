Will Yoon continue politics?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon returned to his residence with a message of seeking a new path, as if he were campaigning.



It appears that he may continue his political activities even from his residence.



The Democratic Party criticized him, saying he should reflect and wait for the judgment of the law.



This is reporter Shin Ji-hye.



[Report]



Even at the moment of his departure, former President Yoon did not express acceptance of the impeachment decision.



He made remarks that seemed to justify the martial law, stating, "After the emergency measures, future generations have realized the value of freedom."



He also said, "I will find a 'new path' for the country and the people," and "I will spare no effort for a free Republic of Korea," indicating that he is likely to continue making political statements after returning to his residence.



During his week-long stay at the official residence, former President Yoon conveyed messages to his supporters.



[Lee Cheol-woo/Gyeongbuk Governor/BBS Radio: " When I met him, the President seemed deeply hurt. Having experienced it himself, he said that as a President, it's better to have loyal people around ..."]



He also encouraged supporters by calling Jeon Han-gil, who was a focal point of the 'anti-impeachment rally,' to the official residence.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member/TV Chosun 'News Parade': "According to Jeon Han-gil's expression, (former President Yoon) was very concerned, saying, 'I don't mind going to prison or dying, but what about our people, what about the younger generation?'"]



This is a perplexing situation for the People Power Party, which aims to expand its centrist appeal.



There are criticisms that former President Yoon's 'behind-the-scenes politics' are not helpful.



On the other hand, there are predictions that he will not have the capacity for 'residence politics' due to the criminal trial for insurrection charges starting on the 14th of this month.



The Democratic Party criticized him, saying, "It may appear as if he is a President retiring honorably," and urged him to reflect, repent, and humbly wait for the judgment of the law.



The People Power Party has not issued an official statement.



In the future, a dedicated security team of about 50 members will be deployed for former President Yoon's protection.



Legally, this protection can last up to 10 years, but it is expected that former President Yoon and his wife will receive lifetime security support as a matter of course.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



