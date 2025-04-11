News 9

Ex-president Yoon returns home

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has left the official residence and returned to his private residence in Seocho-dong just a week after the impeachment ruling.

He greeted supporters on the street and waved from his car.

Former President Yoon also conveyed a message about seeking a new path for the country and its people.

First, reporter Lee Hyun-jun.

[Report]

Yoon Suk Yeol, former president, got out of the car as he left the official residence.

He personally greeted supporters gathered in front of the residence.

He embraced young people in college jumpers and shook hands with citizens one by one.

Some supporters burst into tears.

On the way to his private residence, he waved his hand to express his gratitude.

This marks his departure after 886 days since moving into the official residence in Hannam-dong in November 2022.

In a message delivered upon his departure, former President Yoon stated, "As a citizen, I will seek a new path for the country and its people," and "I will spare no effort, however small, for a free and prosperous Republic of Korea."

Before leaving the official residence, he spent about 20 minutes saying goodbye to his presidential office staff.

He expressed his regret about not being able to complete his term, and Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk wished him "good health."

Over 200 staff members from the presidential office saw off the departing former president.

Former President Yoon said, "I am glad that future generations recognize the value of freedom and sovereignty," and urged them to "calm their emotions and work harder for freedom and prosperity."

Former President Yoon arrived at his private residence in Seocho-dong around 5:30 PM, approximately 21 minutes after leaving the official residence.

He had previously moved his office and residence to Yongsan without entering the Blue House to strengthen communication.

However, former President Yoon's Yongsan era came to an abrupt end due to a sudden martial law situation, not lasting three years.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

