Presidential candidates reveal plans
[Anchor]
Here are the latest updates on the presidential candidates.
Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has announced his vision for governance.
He stated that he aims to make the country a leader in the world.
Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who is visiting Michigan, USA, discussed measures regarding tariffs with the governor.
Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.
[Report]
In his declaration of candidacy, former DP leader Lee Jae-myung introduced the 'K-Initiative' as a key topic, presenting a concrete vision to lead the world with K-Culture and K-Democracy.
He promised to revive the economy through pragmatism, moving beyond ideology.
[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "I will make South Korea a turning point for a new hope-filled future. I will pioneer a new era that leads the world."]
He also revealed his campaign team appointments, emphasizing a united front by appointing pro-Moon lawmaker Yoon Ho-joong as the campaign chair.
While visiting Michigan, Governor Kim Dong-yeon met with the state governor.
He showcased his expertise in economics by leading an agreement to form a consultative body to respond to tariffs on auto parts.
[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "We agreed to work together on win-win solutions to save our automotive industry and companies that have been hit by tariff bombs."]
Governor Kim will hold the opening ceremony for his Yeouido campaign office the day after tomorrow (4.13) and will begin his full-fledged presidential campaign.
Former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan emphasized his experience as a county governor, provincial governor, and minister, as well as his moderate appeal.
[Kim Doo-kwan/Former Lawmaker of the Democratic Party/SBS 'Pyeon Sang-wook's News Briefing': "I believe my strength lies in being a candidate who understands the painful realities of the people and knows the field well."]
Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo is expected to announce his candidacy as early as the day after tomorrow.
The Rebuilding Korea Party has decided not to nominate a candidate for this presidential election.
This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
