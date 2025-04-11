News 9

Presidential candidates reveal plans

[Anchor]

Here are the latest updates on the presidential candidates.

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has announced his vision for governance.

He stated that he aims to make the country a leader in the world.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who is visiting Michigan, USA, discussed measures regarding tariffs with the governor.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.

[Report]

In his declaration of candidacy, former DP leader Lee Jae-myung introduced the 'K-Initiative' as a key topic, presenting a concrete vision to lead the world with K-Culture and K-Democracy.

He promised to revive the economy through pragmatism, moving beyond ideology.

[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "I will make South Korea a turning point for a new hope-filled future. I will pioneer a new era that leads the world."]

He also revealed his campaign team appointments, emphasizing a united front by appointing pro-Moon lawmaker Yoon Ho-joong as the campaign chair.

While visiting Michigan, Governor Kim Dong-yeon met with the state governor.

He showcased his expertise in economics by leading an agreement to form a consultative body to respond to tariffs on auto parts.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "We agreed to work together on win-win solutions to save our automotive industry and companies that have been hit by tariff bombs."]

Governor Kim will hold the opening ceremony for his Yeouido campaign office the day after tomorrow (4.13) and will begin his full-fledged presidential campaign.

Former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan emphasized his experience as a county governor, provincial governor, and minister, as well as his moderate appeal.

[Kim Doo-kwan/Former Lawmaker of the Democratic Party/SBS 'Pyeon Sang-wook's News Briefing': "I believe my strength lies in being a candidate who understands the painful realities of the people and knows the field well."]

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo is expected to announce his candidacy as early as the day after tomorrow.

The Rebuilding Korea Party has decided not to nominate a candidate for this presidential election.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

