Yoon greeted by supporters

Former President Yoon greeted supporters in front of his residence in Seocho-dong.



First Lady Kim Keon-hee was also seen at the scene.



Let’s go to Seocho-dong.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye, are the supporters still there?



[Report]



Yes, that's right.



Even after about three and a half hours since former President Yoon's arrival, supporters have not left and are chanting slogans in support of him.



Former President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee arrived in front of their residence around 5:30 PM today (4.11).



They were then seen getting out of the car and greeting supporters together.



Supporters of former President Yoon gathered in front of the residence starting this afternoon.



There were even instances of people kneeling in prayer or collapsing in tears, requiring ambulances to be dispatched.



[Torch Youth Corps (Former Pres. Yoon supporter): "I understand that many of you may be heartbroken after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. However, unfortunately, we do not have time to be heartbroken."]



Former President Yoon is the first to live in an apartment rather than a standalone house after leaving office.



A banner reading "Thank you for your service, Mr. and Mrs. President" was also hung in the apartment.



However, when reporters spoke to the residents, many expressed concerns about the inconvenience to their daily lives.



[Apartment Resident: "I personally find it hard to understand that a former president would come to live in a multi-family housing unit like this after leaving office. (We have to endure the inconvenience) and the children have to go to school."]



In the future, the security for former President Yoon will be handled by a former security team from the Presidential Security Service, while the police will support outer security.



Additionally, the police have issued a notice restricting gatherings around the residence, so future protests are expected to be held near Gyodae Station.



This has been KBS News Hwang Da-ye in front of former President Yoon's residence in Seocho-dong.



