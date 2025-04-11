U.S. Treasury bond concerns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are various interpretations regarding the background of the United States suspending reciprocal tariffs.



Analyses suggesting it is due to 'U.S. Treasury bond rates' are gaining traction.



The argument is that while stock market crashes can be endured, a sharp drop in bond prices cannot.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has looked into this.



[Report]



When reciprocal tariffs caused a massive stock market crash, President Trump urged everyone to endure it.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 6 local time: "Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something."]



After announcing the '90-day suspension,' he suddenly mentions this asset.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 9 local time: "I was watching the bond market. The bond market is very tricky. I was watching it."]



The bonds he refers to are U.S. Treasury bonds.



Looking at the interest rate trends, it makes sense.



From Apr. 4 local time, the 10-year bond rate suddenly spiked, exceeding 4.4% on Apr.10.



If you invert the bond rates, you get bond prices, which have dropped about 10% in less than a week.



This is an 'emergency' signal for U.S. bonds, considered the safest asset in the world.



[Kong Dong-rak/Head of Long-term Strategy Research at Daishin Securities: "(Treasury bond rates) are usually quiet. Even if long-term rates move, they typically fluctuate by about 2-3 basis points (0.02-0.03%) but everyone in the market thinks that all benchmarks are now in flux."]



The U.S. government debt has already surpassed $36 trillion, over 5 quadrillion won.



Even a 0.1% increase in interest rates would require an additional 50 trillion won in interest payments.



This is a painful issue for Trump, who promised to resolve the fiscal deficit.



[Jo Young-moo/Researcher at LG Business Research: "It seems that there is no 'person' on Earth who can stop Trump, but there is something that can be stopped, and from a financial variable perspective, it would be the yield on U.S. Treasury bonds (I think)."]



The interest rate on a country's bonds is also a measure of that country's credibility.



Countries deemed trustworthy can sell bonds at lower interest rates.



The sharp rise in U.S. Treasury bond rates raises market questions about whether the U.S. is a trustworthy country.



This undermines the "Make America Great Again" slogan.



The instability of U.S. Treasury bonds could be Trump's Achilles' heel.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



