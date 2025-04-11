Yoon’s criminal trial starts Monday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will now have to travel back and forth between his residence and the court directly across the street.



He will make his first appearance in court next Monday.



The court has taken measures to ensure that former President Yoon uses the underground parking lot to travel to and from the court in case of any unforeseen circumstances.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.



[Report]



Next Monday, the first formal criminal trial against former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of being the leader of n insurrection will take place at the Seoul Central District Court.



It is only 300 meters away from the residence where former President Yoon is staying.



The Presidential Security Service requested that former President Yoon be allowed to enter the underground parking lot of the courthouse by vehicle due to security concerns, and the court accepted this request.



Since the underground parking lot cannot be accessed without prior permission, it is expected that there will be no contact with the press or the public.



After getting out of the vehicle, former President Yoon will head directly to the elevator and proceed to the 417th Criminal Court in the west building where the trial will be held.



In the courtroom, the prosecution and defense will face each other with the judges at the center.



Courtroom 417 is the largest in the courthouse, with 150 seats available for spectators.



It is also the venue where trials for former Presidents Chun Doo-hwan, Roh Tae-woo, Lee Myung-bak, and Park Geun-hye were held.



The first criminal trial, which starts at 10 AM, will feature witness examinations of Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Guard Brigade of the Capital Defense Command, and Kim Hyung-ki, the commander of the 1st Special Forces Battalion of Army Special Warfare Command.



The court explained that the decision to allow the defendant to use the underground parking lot, which is typically reserved for judges and officials, is "not a privilege but a measure for the protection of the courthouse" and was made to prevent potential conflicts with related parties.



With gatherings planned around the court during the trial, security will be further tightened, including a ban on the entry of general vehicles.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



