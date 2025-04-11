News 9

NYC helicopter crash

[Anchor]

A tourist helicopter crashed in New York resulting in the deaths of all six passengers on board.

The helicopter was carrying a family who had traveled to New York when the tragedy occurred.

This is a report by Kim Yang-soon.

[Report]

In New York, a helicopter rapidly descends from the sky over the Hudson River.

The air traffic control center urgently warns of the impending crash.

[Air Traffic Control Center: "Be advised. You do have an aircraft down, Holland Tunnel, please keep your eyes open for anybody in the water."]

As the helicopter's fuselage crashes with a splash, a propeller that separated from the helicopter spins and falls alone.

[Witness: "It sounded like a sonic boom. A helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off in the sky. It was going so fast, it just went straight into the water."]

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, but all six passengers, including the pilot, were found dead in the overturned helicopter.

The helicopter involved in the accident was a tourist helicopter that offered views of the New York skyline and the Statue of Liberty, and it was carrying the family of a representative from the global company Siemens Mobility.

They had entered the United States a day earlier with their children aged 4, 5, and 11 and were sightseeing when the tragedy struck.

[John Nance/Aviation Analyst: "If your rotor system loses a blade, your whole ability to fly is 100 percent compromised. It's very seldom that we have a helicopter crash that resulted from a disintegration..."]

Police revealed that the helicopter was a 21-year-old model and had been flying over Manhattan for about 18 minutes before the crash, and marked its sixth flight of the day.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

