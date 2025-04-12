[Exclusive] Last minutes of Jeju Air plane

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A few days ago, we analyzed the flight video of the Jeju Air passenger plane just before the disaster during the 9 o'clock news, reporting that the engine had not completely stopped at that time.



However, we have captured clues as to why the accident aircraft had to make an emergency landing and what the engine output was at that time.



Reporter Woo Han-ul has the exclusive report.



[Report]



The last 2 minutes and 40 seconds of the Jeju Air passenger plane, where even the black box recording was cut off.



You can hear the engine sound, but it is difficult to determine where it is coming from.



We analyzed another video that was released immediately after the accident.



We zoomed in on the engine at the moment the fuselage approached the runway without the wheels, or landing gear.



The background behind the right engine is blurry and distorted due to the hot air, while the background behind the left engine remains unchanged.



This is a clue that suggests the left engine was off and only the right engine was operating.



Flames were seen several times from the right engine immediately after the bird strike also support this.



[Seok Dong-guk/Former General Electric (GE) Technical Advisor: "These are phenomena that occur when a surge (abnormal airflow inside the engine) happens, but until then, the engine was still rotating, which means it was still operational."]



What was the output of the right engine at that time?



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board estimates the engine output status based on the fact that the aircraft's power supply was cut off.



To supply electricity to the aircraft stably, the engine output must be maintained above idle.



[Yoo Hee-jun/Professor of Aviation Maintenance at Far East University: "(When the engine) drops below idle speed (59% of maximum output), the power supply device may turn off if the rated frequency is not produced."]



After the bird strike, the accident aircraft suddenly lost power, so it is analyzed that the remaining output of the right engine likely fell below 'idle'.



An official from the investigation team stated that they are investigating the exact output value at the time of the accident to see if the remaining engine's power was sufficient for power supply.



They are also keeping open the possibility that the power was cut off due to other factors, such as defects in the electrical system itself, and plan to conduct a detailed investigation with the engine manufacturer 'Safran' next month.



This is KBS News, Woo Han-ul.



