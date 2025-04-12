News 9

Police arrest deepfake operators

입력 2025.04.12 (00:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

People who created and spread so-called deepfake and fake videos featuring female idols and acquaintances have been caught by the police.

These suspects, using Telegram chat rooms known for their security, were confident they would never get caught, but the outcome was different.

This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

The police burst into a dimly lit, narrow room.

["An arrest warrant has been issued. You are accused of distributing fake videos and child/adolescent sexual exploitation materials in other chat rooms."]

The man sitting at the computer is A, the operator of a Telegram chat room.

The police arrested A on charges of creating and distributing sexually explicit fake videos targeting female idols.

[Kim Jeong-hyun/Head of Cyber Investigation Division 2, Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police: "In real life, (the suspects) lead insignificant lives, but in the deepfake room, they were called writers and were driven by a desire for recognition."]

This chat room, which operated for 1 year and 7 months, had a maximum of 140 users.

They created and shared over 2,000 false videos, while some performed lewd acts at concerts or fan autograph events and even provided proof in the chat room.

Not only celebrities but also a group that created false videos targeting acquaintances was also caught.

["You have a chance to explain. (I can't think of anything right now.)"]

The chat room operated by B applied deep voice technology to deepfake videos, distributing edited videos that made it seem like the victims were saying vulgar things.

In this chat room, false videos and personal information targeting ordinary women were also shared.

The suspects were confident that they would not be caught by the police if they used evasion methods like bypass access, but all the operators of the two chat rooms were arrested by the police.

During the police's concentrated crackdown on deepfake false videos, over 100 sex crime offenders were apprehended.

The police have detained and transferred 13 operators, including A.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police arrest deepfake operators
    • 입력 2025-04-12 00:25:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

People who created and spread so-called deepfake and fake videos featuring female idols and acquaintances have been caught by the police.

These suspects, using Telegram chat rooms known for their security, were confident they would never get caught, but the outcome was different.

This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

The police burst into a dimly lit, narrow room.

["An arrest warrant has been issued. You are accused of distributing fake videos and child/adolescent sexual exploitation materials in other chat rooms."]

The man sitting at the computer is A, the operator of a Telegram chat room.

The police arrested A on charges of creating and distributing sexually explicit fake videos targeting female idols.

[Kim Jeong-hyun/Head of Cyber Investigation Division 2, Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police: "In real life, (the suspects) lead insignificant lives, but in the deepfake room, they were called writers and were driven by a desire for recognition."]

This chat room, which operated for 1 year and 7 months, had a maximum of 140 users.

They created and shared over 2,000 false videos, while some performed lewd acts at concerts or fan autograph events and even provided proof in the chat room.

Not only celebrities but also a group that created false videos targeting acquaintances was also caught.

["You have a chance to explain. (I can't think of anything right now.)"]

The chat room operated by B applied deep voice technology to deepfake videos, distributing edited videos that made it seem like the victims were saying vulgar things.

In this chat room, false videos and personal information targeting ordinary women were also shared.

The suspects were confident that they would not be caught by the police if they used evasion methods like bypass access, but all the operators of the two chat rooms were arrested by the police.

During the police's concentrated crackdown on deepfake false videos, over 100 sex crime offenders were apprehended.

The police have detained and transferred 13 operators, including A.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.