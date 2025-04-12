Police arrest deepfake operators

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



People who created and spread so-called deepfake and fake videos featuring female idols and acquaintances have been caught by the police.



These suspects, using Telegram chat rooms known for their security, were confident they would never get caught, but the outcome was different.



This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



The police burst into a dimly lit, narrow room.



["An arrest warrant has been issued. You are accused of distributing fake videos and child/adolescent sexual exploitation materials in other chat rooms."]



The man sitting at the computer is A, the operator of a Telegram chat room.



The police arrested A on charges of creating and distributing sexually explicit fake videos targeting female idols.



[Kim Jeong-hyun/Head of Cyber Investigation Division 2, Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police: "In real life, (the suspects) lead insignificant lives, but in the deepfake room, they were called writers and were driven by a desire for recognition."]



This chat room, which operated for 1 year and 7 months, had a maximum of 140 users.



They created and shared over 2,000 false videos, while some performed lewd acts at concerts or fan autograph events and even provided proof in the chat room.



Not only celebrities but also a group that created false videos targeting acquaintances was also caught.



["You have a chance to explain. (I can't think of anything right now.)"]



The chat room operated by B applied deep voice technology to deepfake videos, distributing edited videos that made it seem like the victims were saying vulgar things.



In this chat room, false videos and personal information targeting ordinary women were also shared.



The suspects were confident that they would not be caught by the police if they used evasion methods like bypass access, but all the operators of the two chat rooms were arrested by the police.



During the police's concentrated crackdown on deepfake false videos, over 100 sex crime offenders were apprehended.



The police have detained and transferred 13 operators, including A.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



