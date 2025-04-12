News 9

Reduced US presence raises NK risk

[Anchor]

U.S. military commanders responsible for operations on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific have warned that the possibility of North Korea's invasion increases without the presence of U.S. forces in South Korea.

As the Trump administration considers the global repositioning of U.S. troops, there is a significant possibility that defense costs for U.S. forces in South Korea will be discussed during tariff negotiations.

This is a report by Kim Gwi-soo.

[Report]

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander, who appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee, clearly stated the necessity of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea to prevent an invasion from North Korea.

[Angus King/U.S. Senator (Independent): "Why are we there?"]

[Samuel Paparo/U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander: "To say will he invade or won't he invade, we're talking about probabilities. With the loss of the force on the Korean Peninsula, there is a higher probability that he would invade."]

The Commander of U.S. Forces Korea, who was also present, emphasized that U.S. forces in South Korea are a deterrent not only against North Korea but also against China and Russia in the surrounding region.

[Javier Brunson/Commander of U.S. Forces Korea: "What we do provide there, sir, is the potential to impose costs in the East Sea to Russia, the potential to impose costs in the West Sea to China."]

At a time when the Trump administration is reviewing the reduction and repositioning of U.S. forces worldwide, these statements from key military commanders regarding the role of U.S. forces in South Korea have emerged.

However, the assessment that U.S. forces are needed to deter North Korea can serve as a rationale for increasing defense costs for U.S. forces in South Korea, potentially becoming leverage for the Trump administration.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 9: "We pay for military over in Europe. We don't get reimbursed by much. South Korea, too."]

President Trump has indicated that he intends to negotiate the issue of defense costs for U.S. forces in South Korea as part of a package during tariff negotiations with South Korea.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

