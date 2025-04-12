Calls for wildfire planes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the wake of the recent massive wildfires, there are growing calls to utilize fixed-wing aircraft for wildfire suppression efforts.



Unlike helicopters, these aircraft can carry much larger amounts of water and can also be deployed at night.



In response, the Korea Forest Service is promoting the use of military transport aircraft, but the military has expressed reluctance.



Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu has the story.



[Report]



Bright red flames are spreading rapidly with the strong winds.



Helicopters, the core of wildfire suppression, were limited in this case due to severe weather conditions—especially because they cannot operate at night—making it difficult to contain the recent wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province early.



Earlier this year, a massive wildfire broke out in California, USA.



Fixed-wing aircraft dropped large amounts of water and firefighting agents.



Their water capacity can reach up to 30,000 liters, which is ten times that of the medium-sized helicopters primarily used in South Korea.



Moreover, they can be operated in relatively strong winds and can be deployed at night, which is an advantage.



There are analyses suggesting that when military transport aircraft drop specialized firefighting agents from an altitude of 300 meters, the success rate exceeds 70%.



Experts suggest that the military transport planes could first establish firebreaks around residential areas, followed by the deployment of helicopters at low altitudes for efficient firefighting.



[Kim Sang-deok/Research Professor, Seoul National University of Science and Technology/Former Military Pilot: "(Helicopters) focus on point firefighting, while transport aircraft are very effective in preventing spread and indirect firefighting, especially in preventing the spread of large wildfires."]



The Korea Forest Service also secured a budget of 8 billion won last year and pushed for the installation of large water tanks on military transport aircraft instead of introducing new aircraft.



However, this plan was shelved as military authorities showed reluctance.



[Lim Sang-seob/Director of the Korea Forest Service/Apr.10/National Assembly: "We did not have a proper firefighting system for night operations and strong winds. We will once again discuss the use of transport planes with the Ministry of National Defense."]



The Air Force has stated that its transport aircraft are aging and that it is difficult to operate them in the country's mountainous terrain, so the results of discussions with the forest authorities are being closely watched.



This is Jeong Myeon-gu from KBS News.



