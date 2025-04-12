News 9

Calls for wildfire planes

입력 2025.04.12 (00:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the wake of the recent massive wildfires, there are growing calls to utilize fixed-wing aircraft for wildfire suppression efforts.

Unlike helicopters, these aircraft can carry much larger amounts of water and can also be deployed at night.

In response, the Korea Forest Service is promoting the use of military transport aircraft, but the military has expressed reluctance.

Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu has the story.

[Report]

Bright red flames are spreading rapidly with the strong winds.

Helicopters, the core of wildfire suppression, were limited in this case due to severe weather conditions—especially because they cannot operate at night—making it difficult to contain the recent wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province early.

Earlier this year, a massive wildfire broke out in California, USA.

Fixed-wing aircraft dropped large amounts of water and firefighting agents.

Their water capacity can reach up to 30,000 liters, which is ten times that of the medium-sized helicopters primarily used in South Korea.

Moreover, they can be operated in relatively strong winds and can be deployed at night, which is an advantage.

There are analyses suggesting that when military transport aircraft drop specialized firefighting agents from an altitude of 300 meters, the success rate exceeds 70%.

Experts suggest that the military transport planes could first establish firebreaks around residential areas, followed by the deployment of helicopters at low altitudes for efficient firefighting.

[Kim Sang-deok/Research Professor, Seoul National University of Science and Technology/Former Military Pilot: "(Helicopters) focus on point firefighting, while transport aircraft are very effective in preventing spread and indirect firefighting, especially in preventing the spread of large wildfires."]

The Korea Forest Service also secured a budget of 8 billion won last year and pushed for the installation of large water tanks on military transport aircraft instead of introducing new aircraft.

However, this plan was shelved as military authorities showed reluctance.

[Lim Sang-seob/Director of the Korea Forest Service/Apr.10/National Assembly: "We did not have a proper firefighting system for night operations and strong winds. We will once again discuss the use of transport planes with the Ministry of National Defense."]

The Air Force has stated that its transport aircraft are aging and that it is difficult to operate them in the country's mountainous terrain, so the results of discussions with the forest authorities are being closely watched.

This is Jeong Myeon-gu from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Calls for wildfire planes
    • 입력 2025-04-12 00:25:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the wake of the recent massive wildfires, there are growing calls to utilize fixed-wing aircraft for wildfire suppression efforts.

Unlike helicopters, these aircraft can carry much larger amounts of water and can also be deployed at night.

In response, the Korea Forest Service is promoting the use of military transport aircraft, but the military has expressed reluctance.

Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu has the story.

[Report]

Bright red flames are spreading rapidly with the strong winds.

Helicopters, the core of wildfire suppression, were limited in this case due to severe weather conditions—especially because they cannot operate at night—making it difficult to contain the recent wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province early.

Earlier this year, a massive wildfire broke out in California, USA.

Fixed-wing aircraft dropped large amounts of water and firefighting agents.

Their water capacity can reach up to 30,000 liters, which is ten times that of the medium-sized helicopters primarily used in South Korea.

Moreover, they can be operated in relatively strong winds and can be deployed at night, which is an advantage.

There are analyses suggesting that when military transport aircraft drop specialized firefighting agents from an altitude of 300 meters, the success rate exceeds 70%.

Experts suggest that the military transport planes could first establish firebreaks around residential areas, followed by the deployment of helicopters at low altitudes for efficient firefighting.

[Kim Sang-deok/Research Professor, Seoul National University of Science and Technology/Former Military Pilot: "(Helicopters) focus on point firefighting, while transport aircraft are very effective in preventing spread and indirect firefighting, especially in preventing the spread of large wildfires."]

The Korea Forest Service also secured a budget of 8 billion won last year and pushed for the installation of large water tanks on military transport aircraft instead of introducing new aircraft.

However, this plan was shelved as military authorities showed reluctance.

[Lim Sang-seob/Director of the Korea Forest Service/Apr.10/National Assembly: "We did not have a proper firefighting system for night operations and strong winds. We will once again discuss the use of transport planes with the Ministry of National Defense."]

The Air Force has stated that its transport aircraft are aging and that it is difficult to operate them in the country's mountainous terrain, so the results of discussions with the forest authorities are being closely watched.

This is Jeong Myeon-gu from KBS News.
정면구
정면구 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.