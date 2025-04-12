News 9

S. Korea forms ties with Syria

입력 2025.04.12 (00:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

South Korea has established official diplomatic relations with Syria, which was once called a 'blood ally' of North Korea.

Following the formal establishment of diplomatic ties with Syria after Cuba last year, our country has now completed diplomatic relations with all UN member states except North Korea.

Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Syria is still facing security and law enforcement gaps due to a long civil war.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, who visited secretly, signed a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Syrian Foreign Minister.

By establishing diplomatic relations with Syria following Cuba last year, our country has completed diplomatic relations with all 191 UN member states.

[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "Considering the historical significance of completing diplomatic relations with the last remaining non-recognized country, we decided to visit Damascus directly this time."]

Syria was officially recognized as a 'blood ally' of North Korea after establishing diplomatic relations in 1966.

However, after the fall of the pro-North regime of Assad in December last year and the establishment of a transitional government, our government moved quickly.

On Feb. 22, a government delegation was sent for the first time in 22 years to confirm the intention to establish diplomatic relations, and within two months, the relations were finalized.

Syria, which is preparing for a leap to become a 'normal country' and for national reconstruction, is also seen as considering this diplomatic relationship as a good opportunity.

[In Nam-sik/Professor at the National Diplomatic Academy: "(From Syria's perspective) the most urgent need is humanitarian assistance and the construction of social infrastructure, such as energy, power grids, water supply and sewage systems, hospitals, and schools, where Korea can contribute significantly."]

The scale of the reconstruction market in Syria is estimated to be between $250 billion and up to $400 billion.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria, we have greatly expanded our diplomatic horizons and laid the groundwork for corporate entry.

On the other hand, North Korea is expected to face even deeper diplomatic isolation on the international stage.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea forms ties with Syria
    • 입력 2025-04-12 00:25:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

South Korea has established official diplomatic relations with Syria, which was once called a 'blood ally' of North Korea.

Following the formal establishment of diplomatic ties with Syria after Cuba last year, our country has now completed diplomatic relations with all UN member states except North Korea.

Yang Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Syria is still facing security and law enforcement gaps due to a long civil war.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, who visited secretly, signed a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Syrian Foreign Minister.

By establishing diplomatic relations with Syria following Cuba last year, our country has completed diplomatic relations with all 191 UN member states.

[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "Considering the historical significance of completing diplomatic relations with the last remaining non-recognized country, we decided to visit Damascus directly this time."]

Syria was officially recognized as a 'blood ally' of North Korea after establishing diplomatic relations in 1966.

However, after the fall of the pro-North regime of Assad in December last year and the establishment of a transitional government, our government moved quickly.

On Feb. 22, a government delegation was sent for the first time in 22 years to confirm the intention to establish diplomatic relations, and within two months, the relations were finalized.

Syria, which is preparing for a leap to become a 'normal country' and for national reconstruction, is also seen as considering this diplomatic relationship as a good opportunity.

[In Nam-sik/Professor at the National Diplomatic Academy: "(From Syria's perspective) the most urgent need is humanitarian assistance and the construction of social infrastructure, such as energy, power grids, water supply and sewage systems, hospitals, and schools, where Korea can contribute significantly."]

The scale of the reconstruction market in Syria is estimated to be between $250 billion and up to $400 billion.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria, we have greatly expanded our diplomatic horizons and laid the groundwork for corporate entry.

On the other hand, North Korea is expected to face even deeper diplomatic isolation on the international stage.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.