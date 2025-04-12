S. Korea forms ties with Syria

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea has established official diplomatic relations with Syria, which was once called a 'blood ally' of North Korea.



Following the formal establishment of diplomatic ties with Syria after Cuba last year, our country has now completed diplomatic relations with all UN member states except North Korea.



Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



Syria is still facing security and law enforcement gaps due to a long civil war.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, who visited secretly, signed a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Syrian Foreign Minister.



By establishing diplomatic relations with Syria following Cuba last year, our country has completed diplomatic relations with all 191 UN member states.



[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "Considering the historical significance of completing diplomatic relations with the last remaining non-recognized country, we decided to visit Damascus directly this time."]



Syria was officially recognized as a 'blood ally' of North Korea after establishing diplomatic relations in 1966.



However, after the fall of the pro-North regime of Assad in December last year and the establishment of a transitional government, our government moved quickly.



On Feb. 22, a government delegation was sent for the first time in 22 years to confirm the intention to establish diplomatic relations, and within two months, the relations were finalized.



Syria, which is preparing for a leap to become a 'normal country' and for national reconstruction, is also seen as considering this diplomatic relationship as a good opportunity.



[In Nam-sik/Professor at the National Diplomatic Academy: "(From Syria's perspective) the most urgent need is humanitarian assistance and the construction of social infrastructure, such as energy, power grids, water supply and sewage systems, hospitals, and schools, where Korea can contribute significantly."]



The scale of the reconstruction market in Syria is estimated to be between $250 billion and up to $400 billion.



With the establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria, we have greatly expanded our diplomatic horizons and laid the groundwork for corporate entry.



On the other hand, North Korea is expected to face even deeper diplomatic isolation on the international stage.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!