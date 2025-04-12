News 9

China issues strong wind warning

입력 2025.04.12 (00:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In China, flights have already been canceled due to typhoon-level winds, and schools and public institutions have closed.

A second-highest level wind warning has been issued in Beijing for the first time in 10 years.

The effects of this will reach our country tomorrow.

Our Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

Pedestrians struggle to maintain their balance against the strong winds that have arrived with the rain.

["Be careful! Be careful!"]

As cold air moves in, temperatures have dropped by more than 10 degrees, and the rain has turned into solid hail.

The powerful winds have swept across most of China, strong enough to knock over bicycles and electric scooters.

[Resident of Inner Mongolia: "The weather is cloudy, and it's a bit scary. The strong winds have already started blowing."]

An orange alert for strong winds has been issued in Beijing for the first time in 10 years.

This is the second-highest level of wind warning.

As damage from strong winds and cold is expected, crowds have flocked to supermarkets and markets in Beijing to stock up.

[Beijing citizen: "Normally, the vegetable market is open until 1 PM, but I arrived at 9 AM today, and all the vegetables were already sold out. There’s nothing left."]

Starting in the afternoon, some public institutions and schools have closed, and a recommendation has been made to avoid going out tomorrow when the effects of the strong winds are expected to continue.

Flights and train services have also been suspended one after another.

Some roads have been closed.

[He Na/Chief Forecaster at Beijing Meteorological Station: "The main cause is the strong cold air from the north. The Beijing area has been relatively warm. There was a very large pressure difference between high and low pressure."]

The low pressure system over the Chinese mainland is expected to bring strong winds and moisture to the Korean Peninsula around tomorrow.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China issues strong wind warning
    • 입력 2025-04-12 00:25:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

In China, flights have already been canceled due to typhoon-level winds, and schools and public institutions have closed.

A second-highest level wind warning has been issued in Beijing for the first time in 10 years.

The effects of this will reach our country tomorrow.

Our Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

Pedestrians struggle to maintain their balance against the strong winds that have arrived with the rain.

["Be careful! Be careful!"]

As cold air moves in, temperatures have dropped by more than 10 degrees, and the rain has turned into solid hail.

The powerful winds have swept across most of China, strong enough to knock over bicycles and electric scooters.

[Resident of Inner Mongolia: "The weather is cloudy, and it's a bit scary. The strong winds have already started blowing."]

An orange alert for strong winds has been issued in Beijing for the first time in 10 years.

This is the second-highest level of wind warning.

As damage from strong winds and cold is expected, crowds have flocked to supermarkets and markets in Beijing to stock up.

[Beijing citizen: "Normally, the vegetable market is open until 1 PM, but I arrived at 9 AM today, and all the vegetables were already sold out. There’s nothing left."]

Starting in the afternoon, some public institutions and schools have closed, and a recommendation has been made to avoid going out tomorrow when the effects of the strong winds are expected to continue.

Flights and train services have also been suspended one after another.

Some roads have been closed.

[He Na/Chief Forecaster at Beijing Meteorological Station: "The main cause is the strong cold air from the north. The Beijing area has been relatively warm. There was a very large pressure difference between high and low pressure."]

The low pressure system over the Chinese mainland is expected to bring strong winds and moisture to the Korean Peninsula around tomorrow.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.