China issues strong wind warning

[Anchor]



In China, flights have already been canceled due to typhoon-level winds, and schools and public institutions have closed.



A second-highest level wind warning has been issued in Beijing for the first time in 10 years.



The effects of this will reach our country tomorrow.



Our Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



Pedestrians struggle to maintain their balance against the strong winds that have arrived with the rain.



["Be careful! Be careful!"]



As cold air moves in, temperatures have dropped by more than 10 degrees, and the rain has turned into solid hail.



The powerful winds have swept across most of China, strong enough to knock over bicycles and electric scooters.



[Resident of Inner Mongolia: "The weather is cloudy, and it's a bit scary. The strong winds have already started blowing."]



An orange alert for strong winds has been issued in Beijing for the first time in 10 years.



This is the second-highest level of wind warning.



As damage from strong winds and cold is expected, crowds have flocked to supermarkets and markets in Beijing to stock up.



[Beijing citizen: "Normally, the vegetable market is open until 1 PM, but I arrived at 9 AM today, and all the vegetables were already sold out. There’s nothing left."]



Starting in the afternoon, some public institutions and schools have closed, and a recommendation has been made to avoid going out tomorrow when the effects of the strong winds are expected to continue.



Flights and train services have also been suspended one after another.



Some roads have been closed.



[He Na/Chief Forecaster at Beijing Meteorological Station: "The main cause is the strong cold air from the north. The Beijing area has been relatively warm. There was a very large pressure difference between high and low pressure."]



The low pressure system over the Chinese mainland is expected to bring strong winds and moisture to the Korean Peninsula around tomorrow.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



