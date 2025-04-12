Court judge dispute

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo's nomination of constitutional court judges has prompted National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to take legal action.



The Constitutional Court is expected to reach a conclusion on the request for a suspension of the appointment of judges as early as next week.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the story.



[Report]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has filed a request for a dispute over authority with the Constitutional Court against Han.



He is asking for a judgment on the scope of authority between the legislative and executive branches.



He cited concerns that Han's nomination of two candidates for judges infringes on the National Assembly's authority to conduct personnel hearings.



The People Power Party plans to submit an opinion to the Constitutional Court, claiming that the National Assembly Speaker has violated political neutrality.



With this, the number of related cases submitted to the Constitutional Court has reached seven.



All of them have also requested a suspension of the effectiveness of the judge appointments until the main judgment is made.



One case has already been referred to the full bench.



A related deliberation is expected to be held soon, with many anticipating that results may come out as early as next week.



The focus is on whether the suspension will be granted.



If more than five of the nine judges express opinions in favor of the suspension, the appointment procedures for Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hoon will be temporarily halted.



After that, the main trial is likely to be conducted in a seven-member system following the retirement of Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son.



However, it is analyzed that the possibility of a suspension being granted is low, as more than six votes are needed for agreement.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "Theoretically, it is possible to request a suspension of effectiveness, but if the appointment actions of the two judges are invalidated, what will be the ripple effect?"]



There are also calls for a more fundamental solution, as repetitive conflicts based on the political landscape occur every time there is a retirement and appointment of constitutional court judges.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



