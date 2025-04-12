Tottenham’s hopes at risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



"A shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, and a cross turned into a home run ball."



These days, watching Tottenham's Son Heung-min makes me feel like things just aren't going well.



Tottenham, who must win at home, drew in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.



Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the story.



[Report]



This is the only remaining chance for a title this season.



Therefore, the desire for victory was even stronger in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, but it was the away team Frankfurt that shook the net first, despite the home fans' hopes.



Madison lost the ball, leading to a counterattack and conceding the opening goal.



Madison, who was responsible for the opening goal, barely redeemed himself by assisting Porro's equalizer.



Tottenham equalized within 20 minutes, but in the second half, they aimed for additional goals with a barrage of attacks, yet the scoring ended there.



In a free-kick situation, Son Heung-min inexplicably sent a home run ball, and although he took a shot with his signature right-footed curl, it was blocked by the goalkeeper.



The ball that used to easily go in was caught by the goalkeeper this time.



Amidst the silence in front of the goal, Son Heung-min was substituted in the 35th minute of the second half and received a very low rating.



With Bergvall's misfortune hitting the post, Tottenham ultimately recorded a 1-1 draw.



[Postecoglou, Tottenham Manager: "Second half totally dominated. Could have had 3 or 4. I think we can perform it next week if we give ourselves a chance."]



Tottenham must win the second leg in Germany. Their last hope, the Europa League, has now been pushed to the brink.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



