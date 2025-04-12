News 9

Tottenham’s hopes at risk

입력 2025.04.12 (00:27) 수정 2025.04.12 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

"A shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, and a cross turned into a home run ball."

These days, watching Tottenham's Son Heung-min makes me feel like things just aren't going well.

Tottenham, who must win at home, drew in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the story.

[Report]

This is the only remaining chance for a title this season.

Therefore, the desire for victory was even stronger in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, but it was the away team Frankfurt that shook the net first, despite the home fans' hopes.

Madison lost the ball, leading to a counterattack and conceding the opening goal.

Madison, who was responsible for the opening goal, barely redeemed himself by assisting Porro's equalizer.

Tottenham equalized within 20 minutes, but in the second half, they aimed for additional goals with a barrage of attacks, yet the scoring ended there.

In a free-kick situation, Son Heung-min inexplicably sent a home run ball, and although he took a shot with his signature right-footed curl, it was blocked by the goalkeeper.

The ball that used to easily go in was caught by the goalkeeper this time.

Amidst the silence in front of the goal, Son Heung-min was substituted in the 35th minute of the second half and received a very low rating.

With Bergvall's misfortune hitting the post, Tottenham ultimately recorded a 1-1 draw.

[Postecoglou, Tottenham Manager: "Second half totally dominated. Could have had 3 or 4. I think we can perform it next week if we give ourselves a chance."]

Tottenham must win the second leg in Germany. Their last hope, the Europa League, has now been pushed to the brink.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tottenham’s hopes at risk
    • 입력 2025-04-12 00:27:41
    • 수정2025-04-12 00:28:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

"A shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, and a cross turned into a home run ball."

These days, watching Tottenham's Son Heung-min makes me feel like things just aren't going well.

Tottenham, who must win at home, drew in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the story.

[Report]

This is the only remaining chance for a title this season.

Therefore, the desire for victory was even stronger in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, but it was the away team Frankfurt that shook the net first, despite the home fans' hopes.

Madison lost the ball, leading to a counterattack and conceding the opening goal.

Madison, who was responsible for the opening goal, barely redeemed himself by assisting Porro's equalizer.

Tottenham equalized within 20 minutes, but in the second half, they aimed for additional goals with a barrage of attacks, yet the scoring ended there.

In a free-kick situation, Son Heung-min inexplicably sent a home run ball, and although he took a shot with his signature right-footed curl, it was blocked by the goalkeeper.

The ball that used to easily go in was caught by the goalkeeper this time.

Amidst the silence in front of the goal, Son Heung-min was substituted in the 35th minute of the second half and received a very low rating.

With Bergvall's misfortune hitting the post, Tottenham ultimately recorded a 1-1 draw.

[Postecoglou, Tottenham Manager: "Second half totally dominated. Could have had 3 or 4. I think we can perform it next week if we give ourselves a chance."]

Tottenham must win the second leg in Germany. Their last hope, the Europa League, has now been pushed to the brink.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
이성훈
이성훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.