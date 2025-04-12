Chungcheong to link festivals

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Unlike in the past, hosting international events such as the Olympics is sometimes not welcomed due to the burden of costs.



The Chungcheong region, which will host the 2027 Summer World University Games, is drawing attention by proposing a new way to link local festivals and competitions.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



The Paris Olympics maximized social and economic impacts by linking major tourist attractions and historical sites with the Olympics.



Recent international sports events emphasize cost reduction and solidarity with local communities as important values.



The 2027 Summer Universiade in the Chungcheong region, which successfully bid two years ago, is preparing for a new level of competition in line with this trend.



They have decided to hold the beach volleyball event, designated as a selected sport, in conjunction with the Boryeong Mud Festival, one of the world's top three mud festivals.



By combining viewing and experience, they aim to enhance audience satisfaction on-site and design it to help the local economy even after the event.



[Kim Tae-heum/Chungnam Governor: "We plan to create a synergy effect by linking sports and tourism. In particular, the beach volleyball event held in Boryeong will be differentiated by incorporating the Mud Festival, one of Asia's top three festivals."]



Efforts to minimize the construction of new stadiums and maximize the reuse of facilities from the four provinces of Chungnam, Chungbuk, Sejong, and Daejeon align with recent trends in cost reduction.



However, traffic issues due to the dispersion of venues and the smooth cooperation of the linked regions remain challenges to be addressed in the next two years.



[Lee Won-jae/Professor of Sports Industry and Leisure at Kookmin University: "Since we have never attempted large-scale cooperation, if we unite well with the big goal of a mega city, I expect it will lead to a successful event."]



If they can successfully host the event by combining local signature festivals and sports events in this new way, it could present another model for international sports events.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



