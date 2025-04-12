Ryu Hyun-jin beats Puig

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ace of the Hanwha Eagles, Ryu Hyun-jin, faced off against Kiwoom's Puig, with whom he has built a friendship since their time in the United States, in their first matchup on the domestic stage.



The result was a complete victory for Ryu Hyun-jin.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung, please provide us with the details.



[Report]



Ryu Hyun-jin and Puig have been close friends since their rookie years in Major League Baseball in 2013.



In the first inning, as Puig stepped up to the plate, he touched his helmet and greeted Ryu, who responded with a tip of his cap before immediately entering into a serious competition.



Puig sharply hit Ryu's fourth pitch changeup, but it was caught as a line drive by the right fielder.



A moment was captured where Ryu looked at Puig with a peculiar expression.



In his second at-bat, Ryu induced a pop-up to the right fielder and ended the final confrontation by striking Puig out with a swing-and-miss, finishing their first matchup in Korea with three at-bats and no hits.



After overcoming the challenge posed by Puig, Ryu continued to showcase 'artistic pitching.'



Notably, after inducing a ground ball from the cleanup hitter Kim Gun-hee with a changeup, Ryu struck him out with the same pitch in the next at-bat, after Kim had reviewed it in the dugout.



Ryu Hyun-jin pitched six innings, allowing only one hit and no runs, with help from Moon Hyun-bin.



In the seventh inning, Moon hit a decisive home run that soared over the monster wall, contributing four RBIs and helping Ryu secure his first win of the season and the team's first three-game winning streak.



In Jamsil, LG's manager Youm Kyoung-youb was ejected during a chaotic situation in the fifth inning.



LG's Lee Joo-heon hit a ball that landed inside the line.



However, Manager Youm strongly questioned whether the umpire's raised arms indicated a foul or a timeout.



After being ejected, Youm even got into a physical altercation with the umpire but left the field after being persuaded by players and coaching staff.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



