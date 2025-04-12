K-Baseball trip package launched

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our professional baseball, which has opened the era of ten million spectators, is now aiming for overseas markets.



Abroad, our unique and energetic cheering culture is particularly drawing attention.



A travel package that allows people to experience this culture firsthand has been launched.



Our reporter Kim Hyun-soo joined the first guests from Taiwan.



[Report]



A heated cheering competition unfolds in the stands, and as the game begins, cheerleaders perform their synchronized dance.



These people, who are deeply immersed in the lively cheering battle, are Taiwanese tourists who have come to our country for a baseball travel package.



[Chen Mengfei/Taiwanese tourist: "(The cheering) is full of passion, and I love how the spectators enjoy it together."]



Another joy of the baseball stadium is the variety of food, and the unique Korean baseball cheering culture is being closely watched abroad.



This SNS video has surpassed 100 million views, leading to an increase in foreigners visiting baseball stadiums to enjoy our cheering culture.



[Xie Chunhong/Taiwanese tourist: "I was so moved to see (Korean cheerleader cheering) for the first time. The passionate cheering is unforgettable."]



There are a total of four K-baseball travel packages that include airfare and one baseball game ticket.



[Huang Xiangyi/Taiwanese tourist: "(Where are you going next?) I'm going to Seokchon Lake to see the cherry blossoms, then to the Starfield Library, and then to a shopping mall."]



Visiting other tourist attractions and shopping is also naturally included.



[Ban Ho-cheol/Theme Tour Team Leader, Korea Tourism Organization: "The integration of sports and tourism is our goal for this year."]



K-baseball is stepping up as a savior to attract foreign tourists.



It seems that customized safety measures for foreign tourists visiting Korean baseball stadiums will also be necessary.



This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.



