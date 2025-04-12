News 9

Jeju 4·3 file recognized by UNESCO

입력 2025.04.12 (01:29)

[Anchor]

A document that captures the reality and truth-finding process of the Jeju 4·3 incident, one of the tragedies of modern Korean history, has been registered as a UNESCO World Documentary Heritage.

The value of reconciliation and coexistence contained in this document has been highly evaluated.

Reporter Kim Garam has the story.

[Report]

A faded cover labeled "List of Convicts" contains the names and sentences of over 2,500 individuals who were subjected to military trials during the Jeju 4·3 incident.

It played a significant role in restoring the honor of the victims, supporting the fact that the trials were illegal and lacked even the basic requirements of a judgment document.

From 1947 to 1954, it is estimated that more than 30,000 people, over one-tenth of the population of Jeju Island at the time, were victims of the Jeju 4·3.

The document that contains the reality and truth of the 4·3 incident, one of the notable tragedies of modern Korean history, has been included in the UNESCO World Documentary Heritage.

[Kim Chang-beom/Chairman of the Jeju 4·3 Victims' Family Association: "I would like to dedicate the 4·3 document registered as a World Documentary Heritage to the spirits of the 4·3. (In the future) I hope we will be less hurt by the distortions of 4·3."]

The 4·3 documents registered as heritage total over 14,000.

They encompass the process of truth-finding and historical reconciliation from the records during the 4·3 incident to the government report released in 2003.

UNESCO highly appreciated the community's efforts in truth-finding based on the values of reconciliation and coexistence.

[Paxson Banda/UNESCO World Documentary Heritage Officer: "I think you could say it demonstrated the resilience of people in the face of oppression."]

Jeju Island stated that this is a significant moment for the Jeju 4·3 to become part of world history and decided to establish an archive that is easily accessible to everyone.

This is KBS News, Kim Garam.

