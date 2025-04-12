Cherry blossoms draw crowds
[Anchor]
With rain forecasted for this weekend, the crowds of people wanting to see the cherry blossoms peaked today.
A large media art installation near Seokchon Lake, one of the cherry blossom hotspots, caught the attention of citizens.
Let's take a look at what it looks like, reported by Joo Hyun-ji.
[Report]
The light pink cherry blossoms filled the streets.
As rain and strong winds were forecasted for the weekend, people flocked to see the blossoms before they fell, resulting in a peak in the spring outing crowds.
Families, couples, and friends took turns taking pictures of each other, enjoying the peak of spring.
[Kang Seung-cheol/Seongpa-gu, Seoul: "With such clear skies and warm weather, it seems like the flowers are in full bloom, so I came out with my family."]
The blazing sun soon transforms the street into a cherry blossom wonderland.
At night, the vivid lights change constantly, becoming works of art.
A large LED sculpture, measuring 7 meters in diameter, appeared near Seokchon Lake, attracting the attention of citizens.
[Park Yeon-soo/Gwanak-gu, Seoul: "This is amazing. It blends seamlessly with the surroundings while effectively utilizing technology..."]
Seongpa-gu plans to attract visitors by adding cube-shaped and band-shaped sculptures following the sphere-shaped installation.
[Seo Gang-seok/Mayor of Seongpa-gu: "Many people visiting Seokchon Lake will enjoy the 'Sphere' and then walk to Garak Market to see delicious food, enhancing the status of our Seongpa and Seoul..."]
The Seokchon Lake Cherry Blossom Festival attracted over 1.6 million visitors, and more than 2 million spring outing guests are expected to visit Yeouido during the festival period.
This is KBS News Joo Hyun-ji.
