Cherry blossoms draw crowds

[Anchor]



With rain forecasted for this weekend, the crowds of people wanting to see the cherry blossoms peaked today.



A large media art installation near Seokchon Lake, one of the cherry blossom hotspots, caught the attention of citizens.



Let's take a look at what it looks like, reported by Joo Hyun-ji.



[Report]



The light pink cherry blossoms filled the streets.



As rain and strong winds were forecasted for the weekend, people flocked to see the blossoms before they fell, resulting in a peak in the spring outing crowds.



Families, couples, and friends took turns taking pictures of each other, enjoying the peak of spring.



[Kang Seung-cheol/Seongpa-gu, Seoul: "With such clear skies and warm weather, it seems like the flowers are in full bloom, so I came out with my family."]



The blazing sun soon transforms the street into a cherry blossom wonderland.



At night, the vivid lights change constantly, becoming works of art.



A large LED sculpture, measuring 7 meters in diameter, appeared near Seokchon Lake, attracting the attention of citizens.



[Park Yeon-soo/Gwanak-gu, Seoul: "This is amazing. It blends seamlessly with the surroundings while effectively utilizing technology..."]



Seongpa-gu plans to attract visitors by adding cube-shaped and band-shaped sculptures following the sphere-shaped installation.



[Seo Gang-seok/Mayor of Seongpa-gu: "Many people visiting Seokchon Lake will enjoy the 'Sphere' and then walk to Garak Market to see delicious food, enhancing the status of our Seongpa and Seoul..."]



The Seokchon Lake Cherry Blossom Festival attracted over 1.6 million visitors, and more than 2 million spring outing guests are expected to visit Yeouido during the festival period.



This is KBS News Joo Hyun-ji.



