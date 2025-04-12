News 9

Manager denies assault allegation

입력 2025.04.12 (01:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been reported that Kim Jong-min, manager of the Korea Expressway Corporation's Volleyball team Korea Expressway HI-PASS, has been accused of assault by a coach from the same team.

Today, Manager Kim appeared in an official setting and actively clarified that there are many distorted parts in the claims made by the coach.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Just a day after it was revealed that he was accused of assault by a coach from the same team, Manager Kim Jong-min attended the draft with a stern expression.

He gathered the press and actively clarified the controversy.

[Kim Jong-min/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Manager: "There are too many distorted parts. The claims that 'I grabbed him by the collar', 'I choked him', and 'I threw the remote control at him' are all false."]

The incident occurred last November, after a game, when Coach A and Manager Kim were discussing the performance of a foreign player.

Coach A claimed that during this meeting, "Manager Kim threw a remote control at him while verbally abusing him and attempted to choke him."

He also explained, "After the conflict arose, I was excluded from work and faced isolation, and I decided to file a complaint due to the mental shock."

However, Manager Kim directly refuted Coach A's claims, stating that there were issues with Coach A's behavior instead.

[Kim Jong-min/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Manager: "The coach has changed a bit for a while now, and it seems that he never liked the foreign player from the beginning. Since we lost many matches, he has been shifting all the blame onto me."]

Other coaches present also expressed difficulty in understanding Coach A's actions.

[Bae Gi-hoon/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Coach: "No matter how many times I think about it, I keep wondering, 'Why would he go that far?']

The club conducted an internal investigation, but without clear video evidence such as CCTV, the claims from both sides remain sharply conflicting.

Ultimately, it seems that the internal strife will continue until the results of the police investigation are released.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Manager denies assault allegation
    • 입력 2025-04-12 01:51:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been reported that Kim Jong-min, manager of the Korea Expressway Corporation's Volleyball team Korea Expressway HI-PASS, has been accused of assault by a coach from the same team.

Today, Manager Kim appeared in an official setting and actively clarified that there are many distorted parts in the claims made by the coach.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Just a day after it was revealed that he was accused of assault by a coach from the same team, Manager Kim Jong-min attended the draft with a stern expression.

He gathered the press and actively clarified the controversy.

[Kim Jong-min/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Manager: "There are too many distorted parts. The claims that 'I grabbed him by the collar', 'I choked him', and 'I threw the remote control at him' are all false."]

The incident occurred last November, after a game, when Coach A and Manager Kim were discussing the performance of a foreign player.

Coach A claimed that during this meeting, "Manager Kim threw a remote control at him while verbally abusing him and attempted to choke him."

He also explained, "After the conflict arose, I was excluded from work and faced isolation, and I decided to file a complaint due to the mental shock."

However, Manager Kim directly refuted Coach A's claims, stating that there were issues with Coach A's behavior instead.

[Kim Jong-min/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Manager: "The coach has changed a bit for a while now, and it seems that he never liked the foreign player from the beginning. Since we lost many matches, he has been shifting all the blame onto me."]

Other coaches present also expressed difficulty in understanding Coach A's actions.

[Bae Gi-hoon/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Coach: "No matter how many times I think about it, I keep wondering, 'Why would he go that far?']

The club conducted an internal investigation, but without clear video evidence such as CCTV, the claims from both sides remain sharply conflicting.

Ultimately, it seems that the internal strife will continue until the results of the police investigation are released.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…<br>“새 길 찾을 것”

윤 전 대통령, 파면 일주일 만에 퇴거…“새 길 찾을 것”
“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”

“사저 정치’ 이어지나?…민주당 “법의 심판 기다려야”
현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장

현재 구조 상황은?…신안산선 붕괴 현장
이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…<br>김동연 ‘관세대응’

이재명, 집권 청사진 발표…김동연 ‘관세대응’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.