Manager denies assault allegation

[Anchor]



It has been reported that Kim Jong-min, manager of the Korea Expressway Corporation's Volleyball team Korea Expressway HI-PASS, has been accused of assault by a coach from the same team.



Today, Manager Kim appeared in an official setting and actively clarified that there are many distorted parts in the claims made by the coach.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Just a day after it was revealed that he was accused of assault by a coach from the same team, Manager Kim Jong-min attended the draft with a stern expression.



He gathered the press and actively clarified the controversy.



[Kim Jong-min/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Manager: "There are too many distorted parts. The claims that 'I grabbed him by the collar', 'I choked him', and 'I threw the remote control at him' are all false."]



The incident occurred last November, after a game, when Coach A and Manager Kim were discussing the performance of a foreign player.



Coach A claimed that during this meeting, "Manager Kim threw a remote control at him while verbally abusing him and attempted to choke him."



He also explained, "After the conflict arose, I was excluded from work and faced isolation, and I decided to file a complaint due to the mental shock."



However, Manager Kim directly refuted Coach A's claims, stating that there were issues with Coach A's behavior instead.



[Kim Jong-min/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Manager: "The coach has changed a bit for a while now, and it seems that he never liked the foreign player from the beginning. Since we lost many matches, he has been shifting all the blame onto me."]



Other coaches present also expressed difficulty in understanding Coach A's actions.



[Bae Gi-hoon/Korea Expressway Hi-PASS Coach: "No matter how many times I think about it, I keep wondering, 'Why would he go that far?']



The club conducted an internal investigation, but without clear video evidence such as CCTV, the claims from both sides remain sharply conflicting.



Ultimately, it seems that the internal strife will continue until the results of the police investigation are released.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



