Singer’s son scores in U-17 Asian Cup

To give you to me~



You know this song, right?



Kim Do-yoon, the son of popular singer Kim Jung-min, has been selected for the under-17 Japanese national team, and the much-talked-about Kim Do-yoon has scored his first goal in the Asian Cup.



["I was left alone so you could be given to me."]



The singer Kim Jung-min, known for this familiar melody, married his Japanese wife in 2006.



His son Kim Do-yoon was substituted in today’s match against Australia after being selected for the under-17 Japanese national team.



Just 11 minutes after coming on, he received a pass and scored the team's second goal.



Japan lost to Australia 3-2 but advanced to the quarterfinals as the group leader.



Our national team won against Yemen in the third match with Kim Eun-sung's winning goal, and as a result, the potential matchup between the Korean national team and Japan's Kim Do-yoon could take place in the semifinals.



