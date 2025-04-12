Singer’s son scores in U-17 Asian Cup
To give you to me~
You know this song, right?
Kim Do-yoon, the son of popular singer Kim Jung-min, has been selected for the under-17 Japanese national team, and the much-talked-about Kim Do-yoon has scored his first goal in the Asian Cup.
["I was left alone so you could be given to me."]
The singer Kim Jung-min, known for this familiar melody, married his Japanese wife in 2006.
His son Kim Do-yoon was substituted in today’s match against Australia after being selected for the under-17 Japanese national team.
Just 11 minutes after coming on, he received a pass and scored the team's second goal.
Japan lost to Australia 3-2 but advanced to the quarterfinals as the group leader.
Our national team won against Yemen in the third match with Kim Eun-sung's winning goal, and as a result, the potential matchup between the Korean national team and Japan's Kim Do-yoon could take place in the semifinals.
Singer's son scores in U-17 Asian Cup
