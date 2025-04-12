[Opinion Poll] ① Best fit for president

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With 52 days remaining, both the political sphere and voters' interest are focused on the presidential election on June 3.



Today (Apr. 12), we will first share the results of a public opinion poll conducted by KBS.



In terms of suitability for presidential candidates, candidate Lee Jae-myung is maintaining a significant lead outside the margin of error.



How public opinion is forming in a hypothetical two-candidate match will be reported first by reporter Kim Gi-hwa.



[Report]



We asked who people would vote for if tomorrow (Apr. 13) were election day.



Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung received 38%, while former Minister Kim Moon-soo of People Power Party received 13%, showing a gap of 25 percentage points.



Following them were former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, former People Power Praty leader Han Dong-hoon, and lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party.



We asked about support for candidates in a hypothetical two-candidate match.



In a match between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo, Lee Jae-myung received 48%, Kim Moon-soo 31%, with 17% responding with "none of the above" or not answering.



In a scenario with Lee Jae-myung and Hong Joon-pyo, Lee Jae-myung received 47%, Hong Joon-pyo 31%, with "none of the above" or no response at 18%.



In a matchup between Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon, Lee Jae-myung received 47%, while Han Dong-hoon received 24%, widening the gap, with "none of the above" or no response increasing to 22%.



In all cases, former leader Lee was ahead outside the margin of error.



We also asked who is suitable as the presidential candidate for each party.



In the Democratic Party, former leader Lee Jae-myung was the overwhelming first choice with 42%, followed by Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon at 9%, and former governors Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Du-kwan at 2% each.



In the People Power Party, former Minister Kim Moon-soo received 15%, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min 11%, former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo 9%, former leader Han Dong-hoon 8%, and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo 5%.



However, if the People Power Party adopts the anti-reverse selection rule for its primary, the results changed to Kim Moon-soo 27%, Hong Joon-pyo 13%, Han Dong-hoon 11%, Ahn Cheol-soo 4%, and Yoo Seong-min 3%.



This survey included those who have declared they will not run, such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, and former Minister Won Hee-ryong.



KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!