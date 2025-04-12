[Opinion Poll] ② 51% back change of gov’t

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this survey, we asked whether respondents sympathize more with regime change or regime retention, and who they believe is responsible for the presidential impeachment situation.



The results are reported by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



We asked which they sympathize with more, regime retention or regime change.



51% responded that they would support existing opposition candidates for regime change, while 36% said they would support existing ruling party candidates for regime retention, indicating that support for regime change holds a majority.



67% said the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold the impeachment of former President Yoon was a good decision, while 28% said it was a bad decision.



When asked who they believe is most responsible for the impeachment situation, 57% pointed to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, while 28% said the Democratic Party bears significant responsibility.



Another key issue in this presidential election is constitutional amendment.



61% of respondents said a constitutional amendment is necessary.



However, regarding the timing of the amendment, 62% preferred to do it after the presidential election, while 29% suggested doing it simultaneously with the election, indicating that the preference for post-election amendments is about twice as high.



We also asked about voting intentions in the presidential election.



84% said they would definitely vote, 10% said they would vote if possible, and 5% said they would not vote.



Party support showed the Democratic Party at 36% and the People Power Party at 31%.



The gap, which had widened significantly right after the martial law situation, has narrowed to within the margin of error since last January, but in this survey, it widened again to 5 percentage points outside the margin of error.



The Rebuilding Korea Party received 8%, the Reform Party 3%, and the Progressive Party 1%, while 16% responded that they do not support any party.



This public opinion poll was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research through telephone interviews with 3,000 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide from April 8th to 10th, with a margin of error of ±1.8 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



