Oh Se-hoon won’t run

입력 2025.04.12 (23:27) 수정 2025.04.12 (23:51)

[Anchor]

Among the candidates you just saw, there are still many variables regarding who will continue to run until the end.

Today, Oh Se-hoon, the prominent candidate from the People Power Party, announced that he will not run.

The background of his sudden change of heart just a day before the anticipated presidential campaign launch and what variables it will bring to the party's primary race were covered by reporter Park Young-min.

[Report]

Just a day before his scheduled announcement to run for president, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon held an emergency press conference.

He declared his decision not to run, stating that it takes courage to stop when it is time to stop.

[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor: "I will not run in this presidential election. I will serve as a catalyst for normalization of the abnormal situation."]

He bowed his head, acknowledging that he cannot be free from the responsibility for the failures of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, but emphasized that even if he does not run, he can still support other candidates and will focus on the re-election of the government.

Oh's withdrawal, noted for his strong appeal to the centrist voters, is expected to impact the early dynamics of the People Power Party's presidential primary.

Other presidential candidates have been expressing encouraging words such as "loyalty to the party," "a reliable partner," and "a deep resonance for standing up again," as they seek to absorb Oh's support base.

Former Minister Kim Moon-soo and lawmaker Na Kyung-won showed signs of solidarity.

They met with young people to discuss labor issues and more.

[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I will meet with any candidate who wants to talk, including lawmaker Na."]

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party lawmaker: "(With former Minister Kim) there are quite a few shared thoughts, especially regarding a firm stance on liberal democracy."]

Former party leader Han Dong-hoon promised the smooth opening of the Gadeokdo New Airport.

[Han Dong-hoon/Former People Power Party leader: "Isn't it intended to serve not just as an airport but as a new turning point for the development of Busan and Ulsan?"]

Reform party member Lee Jun-seok visited Daegu for the third time this week, appealing for "conservative reform."

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

