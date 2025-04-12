DP sets primary rules

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has finalized the rules for selecting its presidential candidate.



Unlike the last presidential election, the decision reflects more of the party's opinions and the views of party members rather than public sentiment.



The faction with relatively weak support among party members is expressing opposition.



Lee Ye-rin reports.



[Report]



The rules confirmed by the Democratic Party involve a national participation primary, combining 50% from party members and 50% from general public opinion polls.



Concerns about external forces interfering through strategic voting have also been taken into account.



[Lee Chun-seok/Chairman of the DP's Committee on Special Party Rules for Presidential Election: "When people who do not support our party collectively enter, what can we do to prevent that? We ask you to think about that..."]



The target includes about 1.1 million party members, including youth, and the general public opinion poll will extract 1 million using safe number service.



The non-Lee Jae-myung faction has expressed their discontent.



The Kim Dong-yeon campaign criticized that "the principle of national primaries, which is a tradition of the Democratic Party, has been undermined," while the Kim Du-kwan campaign called it a "unilateral decision without consultation."



Both candidates' teams have stated that they may reconsider their participation in the primary.



The Special Party Rules Committee stated that they received the candidates' opinions in writing and reflected them, emphasizing that this is a decision for winning the presidential election and they will work to persuade them.



Former leader Lee Jae-myung visited his hometown without a public schedule.



A support committee has also been launched, appointing a family member of the May 18 Democratic Movement as its chair.



Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who was in the U.S. for diplomatic purposes, visited the site of the Shin-Ansan Line collapse immediately upon his return.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "I have instructed to do our best to carry out the rescue a s swiftly as possible, once conditions for rescue are met. "]



Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo will officially announce his candidacy for the presidential election tomorrow (Apr. 13) in Sejong City.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



