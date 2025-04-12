One rescued, one still missing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is the moment when someone dramatically emerged from the brink of death, 30 meters underground.



At the site of the Gyeonggi Gwangmyeong Shin-Ansan Line collapse, a man in his 50s is still missing on the second day of the incident.



First, reporter Jeong Hae-joo will provide the search situation.



[Report]



The construction site has turned into a mess, and a man wearing a white safety helmet can be seen among the debris.



[“It’s all done now. (My shoulder hurts.) You’ll be up soon.”]



He is safely transported to the ground by paramedics and a crane.



A 20-year-old excavator operator who was buried at the site of the Gyeonggi Gwangmyeong Shin-Ansan Line collapse was rescued early this morning.



The excavator operator fell when the ground collapsed while moving equipment for reinforcement work; after the accident, he sent a rescue request via his mobile phone, which helped locate him, but it took about thirteen hours for the actual rescue.



This was due to being buried 30 meters underground and the fallen soil and steel structures blocking the path.



[Lee Jun-hee/Gyeonggi Province 119 Special Response Team: “The upper plates and H-beams (reinforcement steel) were in a situation where they could collapse... (The rescuer) said thank you for coming.”]



Even after an overnight rescue, the search continued for the last missing worker in his 50s.



The rescue team continued their work while installing tarps and flood barriers, but from the afternoon, heavy rain and wind made the rescue operation difficult.



Fearing a potential collapse, they changed their search method to clear debris from shallow areas first.



Nearby residents, who had temporarily evacuated due to concerns of further collapse, all returned home early this morning.



However, road closures due to the search for the missing person and site recovery are expected to continue for some time.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!