Signs ignored before collapse

[Anchor]

Once again, circumstances are emerging that suggest this was an accident that could have been prevented.

The night before the accident, damage to the pillars was confirmed, and the workers had evacuated.

Despite this, why did the work continue? Reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story.

[Report]

This is the scene of the Shin Ansan Line Tunnel section 5-2 before the collapse.

The upper part of the concrete pillars supporting the arch of the tunnel was damaged, and the pillars appeared to have varying widths with some parts broken off.

Below the pillars, there are piles of broken rebar and concrete debris.

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Site Professors Group: "This phenomenon occurs due to the difference between the force coming from above and the force supporting from below, causing the middle to break. This indicates that destruction was already in progress."]

A report submitted by the construction company Nextrain.

It states that around 10 PM the night before the accident, they confirmed that the pillar was damaged.

If there was not just a simple crack but a 'breakage' where part of the pillar was destroyed, the risk of collapse would be even higher.

Ultimately, the collapse of this pillar led to a total collapse.

However, even the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the relevant authority, described it as a 'crack,' indicating a lack of adequate response.

The workers who were buried this time included an excavator operator who went in to retrieve equipment and a construction company employee who participated in a gas company inspection.

Neither was related to the reinforcement work.

Reinforcement work was not immediately carried out, yet entry for ground workers was not restricted.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that they followed the opinions of on-site experts.

Experts suggested that "sudden destruction is unlikely" and that "since the pillar was damaged, it could be reinforced after stabilization."

They also reported that there were no signs of collapse, such as the road tilting, until about an hour before the accident.

However, the central pillar of the tunnel collapsed about 17 hours and 20 minutes after the damage was reported, burying the ground workers who could not escape in time.

This is Lee Seung-cheol from KBS News.

