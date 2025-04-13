Top 3 illnesses for middle age

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Have you exercised today?



Everyone is making an effort for a healthy hundred years, not just living to a hundred in poor health, but the number of citizens who confidently say, "I am healthy," is only about half.



So we have prepared this.



KBS's year-round project "Let's Stay Healthy" will first analyze the diseases that frequently affect different age groups.



We will also look at the characteristics of diseases that appear by region.



To do this, we will utilize public data from the National Health Insurance Service and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service over the past ten years.



We aim to present prevention, treatment, and recovery plans for these diseases.



Today (Apr. 12), in our first segment, we analyzed the most common diseases that occur in middle age, which accounts for 40% of the entire population of South Korea, aged 40 to 64.



Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok has the details.



[Report]



53-year-old Park Geum-rye never misses her regular dental check-ups.



This has been the case since she was diagnosed with periodontitis five years ago, when inflammation had progressed to her jawbone.



[Park Geum-rye/53 years old: "My gums are very swollen, and there is a lot of bleeding, and it feels like something is a bit loose..."]



The KBS investigative reporting team analyzed disease statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, and found that among over 1,600 diseases classified under the three-tier disease classification, the most common diseases in middle age were gingivitis and periodontal disease.



In 2023, the number of patients reached 8.88 million, accounting for 42.6% of the middle-aged population.



This has remained the number one disease for the past ten years.



[Chang Dong-wook/Periodontist: "(As we age) the good components in saliva that help with antibacterial and immune functions decrease, so this can be directly related to aging."]



The reporting team reclassified these diseases based on those requiring treatment and management for over a year.



The results showed that hypertension ranked first, followed by diabetes and knee osteoarthritis.



This ranking has remained the same over the past ten years.



The trend continues into old age.



These can be considered the three most common diseases for those over 40.



40-year-old Choi Jong-min has been receiving treatment for hypertension and hyperlipidemia for a year and a half.



He regularly undergoes check-ups and receives prescriptions, but recently he has also shown signs of being pre-diabetic.



[Choi Jong-min/40 years old: "When there are frequent gatherings, my numbers inevitably go up. But if I control my diet, I can see significant improvement."]



In 2023, the number of hypertension patients was 3.7 million, which is one in five middle-aged individuals.



One in twelve individuals has diabetes.



Notably, the trend in patient numbers is concerning.



Both hypertension and diabetes have continued to increase over the past ten years, with hypertension rising by 27.5% and diabetes by 50.2%.



Medical expenses have also surged.



In 2023, the total medical expenses for hypertension were 550 billion won, and for diabetes, 430 billion won, totaling nearly 1 trillion won for both diseases.



A gender difference was also found, with men having 1.4 times more hypertension and 1.7 times more diabetes than women.



[Oh Sang-woo/Professor of Family Medicine, Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital: "Preventive treatment should start even when there are no symptoms to prevent complications. If you wait until atherosclerosis has progressed significantly and blood vessels are blocked, the risk of complications becomes very high."]



In particular, hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and obesity often occur together in one person, increasing the risk of metabolic syndrome.



An analysis of health check-up statistics in 2023 revealed that among middle-aged examinees, 73.5% had at least one risk factor for metabolic syndrome, and 23.6% were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome with three or more risk factors.



To prevent and treat metabolic syndrome, it is necessary to avoid greasy, sweet, and salty foods, engage in moderate-intensity aerobic exercise like brisk walking, and follow appropriate prescriptions and consistent medication from a doctor.



This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.



