Typhoon-level winds forecast

[Anchor]

The weather has been unkind to those who were looking forward to flower viewing this weekend.

Tomorrow (Apr. 13) will be even worse.

With typhoon-level strong winds, snow, and rain, you will need to take out your winter clothes again.

Lee Jeong-hoon, our meteorological specialist, reports.

[Report]

The cherry blossoms that were in full bloom this week have lost their beauty after being hit by spring rain.

The distinctly spring-like atmosphere has vanished with the suddenly chilly winds.

In Jeju, strong rain and wind have swept through.

At Jeju Airport, where a sudden wind warning was issued, over 70 flights were canceled as of 7 PM.

A strong wind warning has been unusually issued nationwide.

This is because a low-pressure system that has developed strongly in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula is expected to bring typhoon-level winds until tomorrow.

[Lee Sang-jin/Forecast Analyst, Korea Meteorological Administration: "Due to the influence of the low pressure, strong southwesterly winds will blow across the country, and especially in coastal areas and mountainous regions, wind gusts of over 25m/s are expected."]

Nine years ago, during a similar pressure pattern, construction site barriers were torn down and street trees were toppled, causing damage.

This low-pressure system is also bringing cold air.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to drop by about 10 degrees compared to today, and there may be places where rain turns into snow overnight.

The expected snowfall is up to 8cm in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, and 1 to a maximum of 5cm in the central inland and northern Gyeongbuk regions.

In other central regions, there will be sporadic rain tomorrow.

The unwelcome guest of spring, yellow dust, is also on its way.

Tomorrow, rain and snow will mix with yellow dust, and the concentration of fine dust will rise to 'bad' to 'very bad' levels in the Chungcheong and southern regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that the harsh spring weather will continue until the day after tomorrow (Apr. 14) and urged people to pay attention to facility management.

This is KBS News, Lee Jeong-hoon.

