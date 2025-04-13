Reciprocal tariffs to start at 10%
[Anchor]
U.S. President Trump, who met with reporters on the plane, also focused on tariffs here.
He stated that even if the tariff rates are lowered through negotiations with individual countries, the lower limit would be set at 10%.
He also mentioned that he gets along well with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but what does this mean? Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.
[Report]
The lower limit for reciprocal tariffs proposed by President Trump is already the basic tariff rate of 10% that is currently in effect.
Even if tariffs are lowered through tailored negotiations with individual countries, he will not cut below 10%.
[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Whatever it is, I think we are in a very good position. We are doing well. We have a lot of things happening."]
President Trump has increased the possibility of negotiations with China.
He stated that he always gets along well with President Xi Jinping and that positive results will come out.
The White House also urged China to stop retaliating while explaining that they are optimistic about reaching an agreement with China.
[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "The President has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China. (Where does the optimism come from?) He is optimistic."]
While he is postponing tariffs on other countries and cannot secure an absolute advantage over China, Trump also claimed that he is doing a great job with tariff policy.
This is interpreted as an effort to prevent turmoil in the U.S. financial markets due to tariffs.
The stock market is fluctuating, and above all, the value of U.S. Treasury bonds, which were considered safe assets, is continuing to decline.
The U.S. dollar is also weakening day by day.
President Trump seems to hope that China will move first, but it is expected that President Xi Jinping will not back down first either.
There are also analyses suggesting that Trump's tariff policy is actually benefiting China.
This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙 기자 jskim84@kbs.co.kr
