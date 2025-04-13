News 9

China slaps 125% tariff on US goods

[Anchor]

The sentiments of the Chinese people observing this situation are far from comfortable.

As anti-American feelings rise, some stores have even started charging American customers more.

This is reporter Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.

[Report]

This is a Chinese duck down comforter company that has relied on exports for over 90% of its sales.

Due to U.S. tariffs, they have halted production and stated that the losses are enormous, posting a video on social media declaring they will fight until the end.

[Chinese duck down comforter company: "We are not afraid of sacrifice! Surrender is what we fear."]

There are also restaurants that are charging American customers an extra fee equivalent to the U.S. tariff rate on China.

While this seems to be a promotional tactic targeting a niche market, the enthusiastic response from the Chinese people clearly indicates that anti-American sentiment is widespread.

As promised, China has implemented a 125% retaliatory tariff on all U.S. imports starting today.

This effectively marks the step towards the exclusion of American products from the Chinese market.

The message directed at the U.S. has also intensified.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized, "The U.S. must not act recklessly," adding that "the international community cannot just stand by."

The state-run People's Daily stated, "The U.S., once a guardian of multilateral trade, has fallen to the status of a 'destroyer'," asserting that China will take on the role of a guardian.

While the U.S. is currently trying to isolate China by imposing tariffs, China is working hard to build a united front against the U.S.

President Xi Jinping met with the Prime Minister of Spain yesterday, calling for a united front, and next week he will visit three Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, which were targeted by high tariffs, emphasizing their shared destiny.

This is KBS News Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.

공지·정정

