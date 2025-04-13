KBS Friendship Concert held in Japan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Trot Emperor Tae Jin-ah and the idol star Le Sserafim took the stage in Tokyo, Japan.



Our special correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from the Friendship Concert held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations.



[Report]



The stage began with "Arirang" performed by the KBS Korean Traditional Music Orchestra, followed by the theme song of the drama "Winter Sonata," arranged for traditional Korean instruments.



Korea's famous Trot Emperor energized the audience, while a popera singer from Japan passionately sang to the accompaniment of traditional Korean instruments.



[Hirasaka Yuka/Audience: "I was curious about the names of the instruments, and I also wanted to learn about Korea's traditional music culture."]



With performances from K-pop idols and harmonies from divas representing both Korea and Japan, the audience of 1,800, invited by KBS, reflected on the significance of the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations.



[Miyazawa Yushin/Audience: "It was very impressive that a Korean and a Japanese person sang together in Japan, as it well represents the cultural exchange between the two countries."]



Members of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union from both countries and Princess Tsuguko of the Japanese royal family attended, promising a future-oriented Korea-Japan relationship.



[Park Jang-beom/KBS President: "As a public broadcaster, KBS will play its role in facilitating more communication and exchange between the people of the two countries through cultural events like today."]



The Friendship Concert, which brought the people of both countries a step closer through music, will be broadcast on KBS1TV tomorrow (Apr. 13) at 5:20 PM.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



