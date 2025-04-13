News 9

Gov't eyes age 70 for seniors

[Anchor]

Currently, the age threshold for seniors in our country is 65 years old.

Discussions at the government level to raise this threshold have officially begun.

There has also been a proposal to gradually raise it to 70 years old.

Reporter Jin Seon-min has the story.

[Report]

The age at which seniors in our country consider themselves to be seniors is 71.6 years.

This is more than 6 years older than the current senior age standard of 65, which has been in place for 45 years.

At an expert meeting, a specific proposal was made to gradually raise the senior age to 70 by 2040.

The idea is to first change public perception by raising the age for benefits like free subway rides by one year each year, and then gradually increase the age for receiving basic pensions and national pensions until it reaches 70.

[Seok Jae-eun/Professor of Social Welfare at Hallym University: "I think it will be necessary to create a social consensus over the next five years. Then, for the next ten years, we will actually move into the implementation stage, adjusting the age for public pension benefits accordingly..."]

There are also claims that measures for those in their 60s, who will fall outside the threshold if the senior age is raised, must accompany this change.

It is argued that employment periods after retirement should be extended and re-employment for the elderly should be actively supported.

[Jeong Soon-dol/Professor of Social Welfare at Ewha Womans University: "Simply raising the age is not a solution for everyone. We are also carefully considering directions to ensure that it does not become a problem for the most vulnerable."]

The government has stated that raising the senior age is a task that can no longer be postponed and has formed an inter-agency consultative body to begin discussions in earnest.

The results of these discussions are expected to be reflected in the basic plan for low birth rates and an aging society, which will be announced at the end of this year.

KBS News, Jin Seon-min.

공지·정정

