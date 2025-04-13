News 9

Estonia: Hidden IT powerhouse

입력 2025.04.13 (03:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

South Korea is considered one of powerhouses in IT, but there are hidden strong players in Europe as well.

When ordering food, a surprise delivery person appears at the door, so let's take a look at that scene first.

This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin.

[Report]

Maris, a housewife in Estonia, orders food using her smartphone as lunchtime approaches.

After selecting bread and bananas, she chooses 'robot delivery,' and once the store employee loads the items into the robot, the delivery to her home is handled by the robot from there.

When someone suddenly blocks the road and attempts to open its lid, a warning sound goes off.

Although it moves at a slow speed of 6 km/h, it carefully recognizes obstacles and road conditions with its 360-degree AI sensors.

[Maris/'Robot Delivery' Customer: "It's very convenient. You can do it without leaving home. I really hate grocery shopping."]

Estonia has produced over ten global unicorn companies with a market capitalization exceeding 1 trillion won, including the world's most frequently recorded delivery service.

In addition to strong government support, student entrepreneurship programs are also a competitive advantage for Estonia.

Twenty-year-old Eliza has already become a startup CEO after developing an eco-friendly air purifier while she was in high school.

[Eliza Region/'MOSSY' CEO: "It was an opportunity to have experience and entrepreneurship without having to face financial risk."]

Dubbed the Silicon Valley of Europe, Estonia's GDP per capita has grown more than 15 times over the past 30 years.

This is KBS News' Lee Hwa-jin in Tallinn.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Estonia: Hidden IT powerhouse
    • 입력 2025-04-13 03:34:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

South Korea is considered one of powerhouses in IT, but there are hidden strong players in Europe as well.

When ordering food, a surprise delivery person appears at the door, so let's take a look at that scene first.

This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin.

[Report]

Maris, a housewife in Estonia, orders food using her smartphone as lunchtime approaches.

After selecting bread and bananas, she chooses 'robot delivery,' and once the store employee loads the items into the robot, the delivery to her home is handled by the robot from there.

When someone suddenly blocks the road and attempts to open its lid, a warning sound goes off.

Although it moves at a slow speed of 6 km/h, it carefully recognizes obstacles and road conditions with its 360-degree AI sensors.

[Maris/'Robot Delivery' Customer: "It's very convenient. You can do it without leaving home. I really hate grocery shopping."]

Estonia has produced over ten global unicorn companies with a market capitalization exceeding 1 trillion won, including the world's most frequently recorded delivery service.

In addition to strong government support, student entrepreneurship programs are also a competitive advantage for Estonia.

Twenty-year-old Eliza has already become a startup CEO after developing an eco-friendly air purifier while she was in high school.

[Eliza Region/'MOSSY' CEO: "It was an opportunity to have experience and entrepreneurship without having to face financial risk."]

Dubbed the Silicon Valley of Europe, Estonia's GDP per capita has grown more than 15 times over the past 30 years.

This is KBS News' Lee Hwa-jin in Tallinn.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 38%·<br>김문수 13%

[여론조사] 대선후보 적합도 이재명 38%·김문수 13%
[여론조사] 정권교체 51%·정권재창출 36%…탄핵 책임 윤석열 57%·민주당 28%

[여론조사] 정권교체 51%·정권재창출 36%…탄핵 책임 윤석열 57%·민주당 28%
13일 태풍급 강풍 예보…중부 내륙에는 ‘춘설’

13일 태풍급 강풍 예보…중부 내륙에는 ‘춘설’
트럼프 “국가별 상호관세 10%가 하한…중국과도 긍정 결과 나올 것”

트럼프 “국가별 상호관세 10%가 하한…중국과도 긍정 결과 나올 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.